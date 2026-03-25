Victor Davis Hanson Levels Gavin Newsom's Vile Rhetoric As the CA Governor Chooses to Fight Dirty

Victor Davis Hanson, a military historian, classicist, and senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, absolutely leveled California Governor Gavin Newsom for what he described as increasingly crude rhetoric targeting his political opponents, including President Trump and independent journalist Nick Shirley. Hanson also took aim at remarks that many argue cross the line for any public official, pointing to comments about wanting to hit the president and trying to relate to black voters by revealing he got a low test score on his SAT.

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And yet the broader American media landscape seems to only be focused on gushing over how "handsome" Newsom is rather than questionings his words and actions.

🚨NEW: Victor Davis Hanson *UNLOADS* on Gavin Newsom🚨



"When the brave young kid (@nickshirleyy) comes to California, he tweets as if he's a sexual predator ... EVERY time he opens his mouth, he says something either foul, vile, mean, stupid, self-incriminating."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/HT1YB2cZ5y — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) March 24, 2026

"Just think of what he said the last few days, last few weeks. He said that he told the European leaders that they basically need to take their knee pads off. In other words, they crouch down before Trump and perform a foul sex act upon him," Hanson said. "That's what he said. And then his team, when the brave young kid [Nick Shirley] who was trying to expose all of the fraud and help the taxpayer comes to California, he tweets out that he's a...with pictures as if he's a sexual predator."

Nick Shirley, right now pic.twitter.com/vWrp34Dmfa — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 17, 2026

NEW: California Governor Gavin Newsom said he should have brought his knee pads to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.



Newsom, who sells "Newsom Kneepads" on his online store, said people need to "get serious."



"It's time to get serious and stop being complicit... I… pic.twitter.com/v5WI5spT4i — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 20, 2026

"And he's tweeted out that he'd like to hit Trump in the mouth," Hanson continued. "He's gone to a group of accomplished black people and said that they're no smarter than he is, he's no smarter than they are. I mean, every time he opens his mouth, he says something either foul vile, mean, stupid, self-incriminating."

BREAKING: Gavin Newsom is in full blown PANIC after being exposed as a racist.



He’s actually blaming his racism on… President Trump. Of course!



He called Black Americans STUPID to their faces and is now facing massive backlash. Own up to it @GavinNewsom



“You didn't give a… pic.twitter.com/bWNlJ5nnuY — Jack (@jackunheard) February 23, 2026

🚨 LMFAO! President Trump just trolled the CRAP out of Gavin Newsom in the Oval Office, he's about to lose it 🤣



"Gavin Newsom admitted that he is learning disabilities, dyslexia, everything about him is DUMB."



"I call him a RACIST because it happened to be a black audience!"… pic.twitter.com/DB0VnpZa6y — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 16, 2026

And all of this for popular magazines to slap the governor of California on the cover, and rave about how "good-looking" he is.

Vogue won’t have Melania Trump on a magazine cover but thirsts over Gavin Newsom 🙄



“'Let’s get this out of the way: He is embarrassingly handsome, his hair seasoned with silver, at ease with his own eminence...lithe, ardent, energetic, a glimmer of optimism in his eye;… pic.twitter.com/EPhG15CZJs — Evie Magazine (@Evie_Magazine) February 2, 2026

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It remains unclear whether Newsom’s mounting scandals and rhetoric will begin to show up in the polls, as Democrats continue to elevate candidates based on mere opposition to Trump rather than their policy records.

Newsom may not have much of a record to run on, but the one factor that could carry him over the finish line is raging Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom

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