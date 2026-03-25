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Does Israel Push Trump Around? US Ambassador Mike Waltz Sets the Record Straight

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 25, 2026 12:00 PM
Does Israel Push Trump Around? US Ambassador Mike Waltz Sets the Record Straight
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz pushed back on claims that President Trump was drawn into war with Iran at the behest of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or other Israeli officials, as critics on both the left and right accuse the administration of fighting on Israel’s behalf.

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Waltz told the New York Post's ‘Pod Force One’ that such claims are ridiculous and that he's been in the room when President Trump has "given Bibi the business."

"I mean, Joe Kent's just spectacularly resigned and very against the Iran war, claiming that, as Tucker Carlson does and others, that the president was basically tricked into or pressured into attacking Iran by Bibi Netanyahu," Pod Force One's Miranda Devine said. "What do you make of that?"

Waltz blasted the notion that anyone could push President Trump around, making clear that Operation Epic Fury was the result of the president’s own decisions.

"Well, look, number one, no one can question not only Joe's, but his wife Shannon's, his deceased wife Shannon's contributions and devotion to this country. I know Joe helped him after when I was in Congress after the loss of his wife," U.S. Ambassador Waltz said. "But at the same time, I don't think for a second anyone should believe that anyone, world leader, advisor or otherwise, is walking into the Oval and pushing President Trump around. He makes it clear and I want to make it clear. These are his calls."

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISRAEL UNITED NATIONS OPERATION EPIC FURY

"And that's just not how it works. And I've been in the room where he's given Bibi the business," he added. "We all saw it when Prime Minister Netanyahu called the Prime Minister of Qatar, for which there is no love lost, and apologized for the hit in downtown Qatar. President Trump's calling the shots. He is Commander in Chief."

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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