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Tipsheet

Cory Booker Is Fearmongering Over ICE at Airports. Tom Homan Isn't Having It.

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 24, 2026 10:30 AM
Cory Booker Is Fearmongering Over ICE at Airports. Tom Homan Isn't Having It.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Border Czar Tom Homan blasted Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) for fearmongering about the Trump administration's move to deploy ICE agents to help staff TSA lines at airports, as Democrats continue to stall funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

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Sen. Booker said that placing ICE agents in airports would only put the American public at risk, slamming the agency as being “recklessly out of control” and accusing it of detaining U.S. citizens.

Given a chance to respond, Border Czar Tom Homan argued that Sen. Booker was doing nothing but sowing fear amongst the public, and denied claims that ICE arrested people in churches, hospitals, and elementary schools.

"I want to say one thing, he's misleading the American people, he's lying," Homan said. "I want him to give me one example, just one. When ICE went into a church to arrest somebody, or we went into a hospital to arrest somebody, or we went into an elementary school to arrest somebody. Just give me one example. You know why? He can't because there isn't any." 

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CORY BOOKER ICE TOM HOMAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TSA

"I think there has been one case nationwide in the past year where we were in hot pursuit chasing an illegal alien who ran into an education center," he said. "You're damn right we went in there and arrested him near the front door."

"But as far as planned enforcement operations in those places, it hasn't happened. Matter of fact, the only people that violated the sanctuary of the church was Don Lemon and that group that went in there to attack Trump supporters while they were having a religious service," the border czar said. "So he's misleading the American people and that is part of the hatred toward ICE agents that's driving the violence. You mentioned before, 8,000 percent increase in threats. Because of things that people say like that, that are untrue, it causes a hate to rise, which is of course going to end with more violence, more bloodshed."

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported. 

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