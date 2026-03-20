Netanyahu Responds to Allegations That Israel Forced Trump's Hand in Launching Operation Epic Fury

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired back at allegations that his country is responsible for dragging the United States into war with Iran.

"I want to close these opening remarks with one other fake news, and that is that Israel somehow dragged the U.S. into a conflict with Iran," Netanyahu said during a press conference on Thursday. "Does anyone really think that someone can tell President Trump what to do? Come on. President Trump always makes his decisions on what he thinks is good for America, and may I add, I think what is also good for future generations."

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🚨 BREAKING: Israeli PM Netanyahu fires back at claims he manipulated President Trump into the Iran war



"Does ANYONE really think that someone can tell President Trump what to do?! COME ON!"



"Trump always makes his decisions on what is best for America."pic.twitter.com/S7pVgbIYJA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 19, 2026

The Trump administration has fervently denied that Israel was the driving force behind launching Operation Epic Fury, explaining instead that an imminent Israeli Defense Forces strike on the Iranian regime influenced the timing of an operation that had already been planned for some time.

In other words, Israel provided the United States with timing, nothing more, as U.S. forces continue to dictate how the operation unfolds.

“Secretary Rubio admitted that Israel dragged America into conflict with Iran!”



Except he didn't. Rubio explicitly stated that Epic Fury was going to happen anyway — it was just a matter of timing.



Of course Tucker uses a misleading version of the clippic.twitter.com/crCqZx2ZUs https://t.co/S82EAIdUQ6 — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) March 19, 2026

BREAKING: Senator Marco Rubio just KNOCKED DOWN reporters who are trying to feed off of the over-sensationalized version of what he said yesterday about Israel forcing Trump's hand in starting Operation Epic Fury:



"Iran is run by LUNATICS, they have an ambition to have nuclear… pic.twitter.com/FhsjYIHDFK — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 3, 2026

President Trump has even criticized Israel publicly for striking specific oil facilities that he would prefer to preserve as leverage rather than treat as routine targets.

🚨🇺🇸🇮🇱🇮🇷 BREAKING: Trump throws Israel under the bus for the South Pars strike



Hours ago, U.S. officials told reporters Trump knew about Israel's strike on South Pars in advance and supported it.



Now Trump is on Truth Social saying the U.S. "knew nothing about this particular… https://t.co/lY79YzzZuV pic.twitter.com/H2qcZ9tzT4 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 19, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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