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Netanyahu Responds to Allegations That Israel Forced Trump's Hand in Launching Operation Epic Fury

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 20, 2026 11:30 AM
Netanyahu Responds to Allegations That Israel Forced Trump's Hand in Launching Operation Epic Fury
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired back at allegations that his country is responsible for dragging the United States into war with Iran.

"I want to close these opening remarks with one other fake news, and that is that Israel somehow dragged the U.S. into a conflict with Iran," Netanyahu said during a press conference on Thursday. "Does anyone really think that someone can tell President Trump what to do? Come on. President Trump always makes his decisions on what he thinks is good for America, and may I add, I think what is also good for future generations."

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The Trump administration has fervently denied that Israel was the driving force behind launching Operation Epic Fury, explaining instead that an imminent Israeli Defense Forces strike on the Iranian regime influenced the timing of an operation that had already been planned for some time. 

In other words, Israel provided the United States with timing, nothing more, as U.S. forces continue to dictate how the operation unfolds. 

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President Trump has even criticized Israel publicly for striking specific oil facilities that he would prefer to preserve as leverage rather than treat as routine targets.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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Japan's Prime Minister Saw Joe Biden's Pic on Trump's Wall of Fame. Her Reaction Was Priceless. Matt Vespa
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