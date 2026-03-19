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CIA Director Answers Under Oath Whether Iran Was Developing Nuclear Weapons

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 19, 2026 4:00 PM
CIA Director Answers Under Oath Whether Iran Was Developing Nuclear Weapons
Gabriella Demczuk/The New York Times via AP, Pool

CIA Director John Ratcliffe, testifying under oath on Wednesday, addressed several questions that have been under contention since President Trump launched Operation Epic Fury, including whether Iran was developing nuclear weapons beforehand, whether it poses a threat to the United States if left unchecked, and whether Israel influenced the president’s decision to launch the operation.

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"Is the Iranian regime committed to America's destruction, in your opinion?" Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a Republican from New Jersey, asked.

"Yes," Director Ratcliffe said.

"Does the Iranian regime have American blood on their hands since its founding in 1979? Has Iran plotted assassination attempts against Americans on American soil?"

"Yes."

"Was Iran developing a nuclear weapon prior to our military action last June, and did Iran remain committed to developing a nuclear weapon in the lead-up to this conflict?"

"Yes."

"So I want to clarify on that, because there's been much talk about a fatwa against the development of a nuclear weapon. Can you come back to that one second?"

"Yes, you bet."

"If left unchecked, do you think Iran would have the ability to develop missiles capable of reaching the United States?"

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"Yes."

"Did Israel force the U.S.'s hand and make us take action, as some have claimed?"

"No."

His testimony comes as figures across the political spectrum, along with much of the mainstream media, continue to push claims that run directly counter to what he stated under oath. Testifying before Congress carries real legal weight, and Ratcliffe’s answers were clear, direct, and unequivocal on the central questions surrounding Iran’s capabilities and intent. 

If people want to dispute those official accounts, the burden is on them to bring forward credible evidence, not simply dismiss or wave away sworn testimony.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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