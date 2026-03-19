This Latest Post by President Trump Is a Slap in the Face to Those Who Say He Is Beholden to Israel

President Trump on Wednesday blasted an Israeli strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field, calling it an act driven by anger, and announced that no further strikes on the site would take place.

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However, he warned that if Iran were to attack Qatar, which was hit in the aftermath of the Israeli strike, the United States would respond forcefully, unleashing its power on the South Pars gas field “at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never witnessed before.”

"Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran," the president wrote in a post on Truth Social. "A relatively small section of the whole has been hit. The United States knew nothing about this particular attack, and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen."

"Unfortunately, Iran did not know this, or any of the pertinent facts pertaining to the South Pars attack, and unjustifiably and unfairly attacked a portion of Qatar’s LNG Gas facility."

The president then made a promise, and issued a threat to the Iranian regime.

"NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar," the president declared. "In which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before. I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long term implications that it will have on the future of Iran, but if Qatar’s LNG is again attacked, I will not hesitate to do so. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

🚨 HOLY CRAP! President Trump just THREATENED to blow the hell out of Iran's South Pars Gas Field "at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before"



"Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a… pic.twitter.com/fYniuye7Cw — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 19, 2026

The president delivered a similar message on Thursday while meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump says he told Benjamin Netyanyahu to STOP bombing Iran's oil and gas facilities



"We are independent, but we get along great. It's coordinated, but on occasion, he will do something, and if I don't like it... we are NOT doing that anymore." pic.twitter.com/yYqOCAlxcE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 19, 2026

The president’s statement underscores a clear concern about the potential shock to global oil markets from striking critical Iranian infrastructure, opting to hold such targets as leverage rather than treat them as routine objectives. It also reinforces a broader point: the United States, and President Trump specifically, is leading the campaign against Iran, not Israel.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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