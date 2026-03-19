US Treasury Freezes Regime Funds As Scott Bessent Signals Growing Internal Collapse in Iran

Secretary Scott Bessent revealed that the U.S. Treasury is actively identifying and freezing bank accounts tied to Iran’s regime leadership, a move aimed at increasing internal pressure and encouraging defections from within the government.

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🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent just revealed MAJOR DEFECTIONS are happening to the Iranian regime, and he's watching their bank accounts



"We're starting to see defections at Treasury. We now know where the Iranian leadership bank accounts are, and those are being… pic.twitter.com/uwHPTK4oxZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 19, 2026

"You know, for the regime, we’re back to the stuff of Baghdad Bob here. Yeah, the regime is in collapse, and the people are starting to turn against them. We’re starting to see defections at Treasury," Bessent revealed. "We now know where the Iranian leadership bank accounts are, and those are being frozen. And, you know, we will hold them and see who comes forward in terms of defections. But we’re starting to see defections throughout the regime, and that’s how this ends. So, you know, the idea of some tolling arrangement is ridiculous."

This comes as the Trump administration has signaled they don't expect Operation Epic Fury to continue for much longer.

BOMBSHELL: Trump just CONFIRMED that Operation Epic Fury has been such a success that we are going to be completing it in the "VERY NEAR FUTURE."



"Look, if we— if we left right now, it would take 10 years for them to rebuild. But we're not ready to leave yet."



"But we will be… pic.twitter.com/dHDisbNvE9 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 17, 2026

Bessent went on to explain a near-term solution for surging oil prices, as Americans at home have become frustrated with the price of gasoline. He revealed that the Trump administration plans to lift sanctions on certain Iranian oil that is already on ships at sea, freeing about 140 million barrels in total to sell.

"In essence," he said, "we'd be using the Iranian barrels against the Iranians to keep the price down for the next 10 or 14 days, as we continue this campaign. So, we have lots of levers."

.@SecScottBessent: In the coming days, we may unsanction the Iranian oil that's on the water. It's about 140 million barrels, so depending how you count it, that's 10 days to 2 weeks of supply, that the Iranians had been pushing out, that would have all gone to China. In essence,… pic.twitter.com/BFaLu1NzSJ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 19, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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