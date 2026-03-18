CNN Poll: Trump Has a 100% Approval Rating Amongst MAGA

According to a shocking new CNN poll, 100 percent of those who identify themselves as part of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement approve of President Trump.

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🚨 BREAKING: In a STUNNING moment, CNN was just forced to report that Donald Trump has 100% MAGA APPROVAL



100%. WOW 🔥



The kicker? The share of voters who call themselves "MAGA" is the *SAME* as when he won in 2024!



"You don't have to be a GENIUS to know you can't go higher… pic.twitter.com/QRFXfywKax — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 18, 2026

"Just take a look here, MAGA, GOP, view of Trump, approve 100 percent, 100 percent. If you are a member of MAGA and the GOP, you approve of Donald John Trump; 0 percent say that they disapprove," CNN's Harry Enten said. "You don't have to be a mathematical genius to know you can't go higher than 100 percent. He is the 1972 Miami Dolphins."

"Now, there are some Republicans who disapprove of Donald John Trump, but they are not members of the Make America Great Again movement. The bottom line is this. If you are a member of MAGA, you approve of Donald Trump."

"It's interesting, though, because there have been a couple of prominent people who have sort of come out online, and they're very mad about this war with Iran because he promised no new wars," a CNN reporter said. "Is there any sign that people might be leaving MAGA relative to 2024?"

The answer was no. In fact, the MAGA coalition has reportedly grown since 2024.

"Yeah, OK. So, you know, I've said it before. And, you know, the theme of this segment is Tucker Carlson, be darned. And when we look at the numbers, I mean, I've heard some people say, oh, you know what? When you look at those MAGA numbers, it doesn't account for those who might have left MAGA," Enten said. "But take a look here. Americans who identify as MAGA in November of 2024, it was 28 percent of Americans. Now it's basically the same if anything. It's slightly higher at 30 percent."

"The bottom line is this," he added. "The MAGA base within the GOP is not shrinking. It's the same size. If anything, it is slightly larger than it was back in 2024, when, of course, Donald Trump won a second term. So that 100 percent that Donald Trump has approval among MAGA GOP, that is not an artifact of MAGA shrinking. It's just an indication of how strong Donald Trump's grip is on that MAGA base."

The CNN poll casts doubt on the rumblings of a possible break in the MAGA coalition as those like Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, Megyn Kelly, and others have decried the president a traitor because of Operation Epic Fury. However, it appears that break is largely confined to the online world, though it is unclear whether it risks bleeding over into the real world.

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"And, you know, what we're talking about, you know, we mentioned Iran in the intro of this segment, the GOP on U.S. military action in Iran. Look at this. In MAGA, it's 90 percent approval. It's 90 percent approval, just 5 percent disapproval," Enten said. "If you disapprove of the U.S. military action in Iran, and you're a member of the GOP, look at this. It's your non-MAGA, your non-MAGA. It's 36 percent there, 54 percent approved. But the majority of Republicans approve of the job that the U.S. military action is doing in Iran, and the majority of MAGA, which is the majority of the GOP, very much approve, 90 percent. Very little split in Donald Trump's base. Those who disapprove in the GOP, simply put, they ain't MAGA."

"MAGA has the floor, 100 percent," he added.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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