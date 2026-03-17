Mamdani Celebrates St. Patricks Day by Talking About Palestinian 'Genocide'

The mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, spent St. Patrick's Day morning talking about the supposed Palestinian genocide, as he hosted Ireland’s former President Mary Robinson for breakfast just days after a reporter stumped him with a question about the Irish liberation movement.

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Since then, Mamdani has apparently learned enough to compare the Irish to the Palestinians.

“Who can better understand those who weep than those who have been made to weep for so long? The story of the Irish, both in Ireland and in New York City, is at one time a story of oppression, of subjugation, and of discrimination,” Mamdani said.

“I say this as over the past few years, as we’ve witnessed a genocide unfold before our eyes, there has been deafening silence from so many,” he said. “For those who have long cared about universal human rights and the extension of them to Palestinians, silence, however, is nothing new, for Palestinians are so often left to weep alone. Yet, former President Robinson has never been silent.”

Mamdani rips 'genocide' in Palestine during St. Patrick’s Day event https://t.co/qXhjOmqn2e pic.twitter.com/2jP4BHzOWp — New York Post (@nypost) March 17, 2026

When Robinson spoke, she compared several ongoing conflicts worldwide to her people's own.

“We know others are living under the shadow of war and suffering in Iran, in Lebanon, in Palestine, in Ukraine, in Sudan, and Democratic Republic of Congo, and in too many other places,” she said. “For many Irish people, these realities resonate deeply, as the mayor has said, our own history holds memories of famine, exile, and conflict. Perhaps because of that, many recognize echoes of Ireland’s past within the suffering of others today, in the pain of displacement and the enduring human longing for dignity, justice, and self-determination.”

“What is called for now is community, not the division and domination we are seeing far too often. What is needed instead is the deeper moral courage to stand on the side of peace, defend human dignity, and resolutely refuse despair,” she added. “That courage lives in ordinary people. It lived in those in Ireland, through long years of conflict, refused and fell fast to the belief still possible now in those of people, those who keep faith, but have ever more just world is still possible.”

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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