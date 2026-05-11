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Tipsheet

This Democrat Mayor Just Came Clean About Working For Communist China

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 11, 2026 8:00 PM
This Democrat Mayor Just Came Clean About Working For Communist China
AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File

Eileen Wang, the 58-year old mayor of Arcadia, California has plead guilty to federal charges that accused the public official of acting as a foreign agent on behalf of the People’s Republic of China.

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Authorities say that Wang had “worked at the direction and control of PRC government officials and coordinated with U.S.-based individuals to promote the PRC’s interests by, among other things, promoting pro-PRC propaganda in the United States.” 

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CALIFORNIA CHINA COMMUNISM CRIME NATIONAL SECURITY

Prior to Wang’s election to the Arcadia City Council in November of 2022, authorities say that Wang had been contacted by members of the Communist Party of China to spread propaganda through “pre-written news articles” that she would then upload to her own news website.

“Individuals elected to public office in the United States should act only for the people of the United States that they represent,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg in a press release. “It is deeply concerning that someone who previously received and executed directives from PRC government officials is now in a position of public trust at all, but particularly so because that relationship with that foreign government had never been disclosed.” 

Wang’s guilty plea means that she could face up to the statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

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