The Trump Administration Just Put the United Nations in Their Place on Mass Migration

The Trump administration has announced that they would be rejecting a United Nations initiative entitled the “Global Compact on Migration,” calling it an effort to “facilitate replacement migration to the United States and our Western allies.” The administration then reiterated that they would pursue a policy of remigration.

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Last week, the United States refused to participate in the UN’s review of the Global Compact on Migration.



The United States objects to the Global Compact on Migration and UN efforts to facilitate replacement migration to the United States and our Western allies. — Department of State (@StateDept) May 11, 2026

“The United States will not legitimize global compacts that enable mass migration into America or Western nations,” the State Department said in a statement on social media. “Under President Trump, the State Department will facilitate remigration – not replacement migration.”

The Global Compact on Migration has sold itself as an “intergovernmental agreement” to facilitate safe, orderly and regular migration.” The U.S. has, despite the flowery language, accused the U.N. of using these policies as a means of flooding Western nations with mass migration from Third World countries, and of interfering with the deportation of illegal immigrants in the U.S..

UN officials greeted migrants along the route through the deadly Darien Gap. UN-funded NGOs handed out maps to migrants in route to the U.S.



After facilitating mass migration to the United States, UN agencies condemned the deportation of illegal immigrants. — Department of State (@StateDept) May 11, 2026

“As the American people suffered under an unprecedented wave of mass migration, the UN was on the ground pipelining migrants to our southern border,” the State Department said in a statement.

The State Department has likewise accused the U.N. of interfering with similar policies pursued by Western nations, and stated that the body had “condemned frontline states who refused to open their borders.”

“For the citizens of Western nations, mass migration was never safe. It introduced new security threats, imposed financial strains, and undermined the cohesion of our societies,” the State Department said.

With a heavy focus on ending open-borders policies practiced by Democrat administrations, President Donald Trump is the first American president to achieve net negative migration in 50 years.

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