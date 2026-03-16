If the Left Needs a Reminder Why Iran’s Regime Must Go, Secretary Bessent Has One

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent just gave Democrats a stark reminder of why the Iranian regime must be destroyed, something many appeared to grasp before Operation Epic Fury, but have since conveniently forgotten.

Advertisement

He explained that Iran’s influence as the world’s leading state sponsor of terror is not confined to the Middle East, noting that members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps can even be found in the Western Hemisphere.

.@SecScottBessent: "Iran was the head of the snake for global terrorism everywhere... everywhere that there is chaos and terrorist mayhem, it is Iran — so this is a generational opportunity to end this." pic.twitter.com/mNEVgixGY9 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 16, 2026

"President Trump has made it clear that his goal is to degrade and destroy the military capabilities of the regime, to destroy the Navy, which is done, the Air Force, which is done, and now the bombing campaigns are going after the factories so that they cannot recreate these things, and we want to destroy the Iranian ability to project power outside of their borders," Bessent said on CNBC.

And you know, Brian, Iran was the head of the snake, the head of the snake for global terrorism everywhere, whether it was through their proxies or, you know, there were Iranian guard members in Venezuela, there's Hezbollah in Colombia, they're interacting with Cuba, you know, everywhere that there is chaos and terrorist mayhem, it is Iran, so this is a generational opportunity to end this.

The launch of Operation Epic Fury represents the most decisive action against Iran taken by any president. Yet Democrats, and even some grifters on the right, have convinced themselves that Iran’s influence is confined to the Middle East and that, absent American intervention, the regime will simply keep to itself. Others argue the path to victory lies at the negotiating table, a theory backed by nearly two decades of failed history.

As a result, the Trump administration has repeatedly been forced to restate a basic truth: Iran does pose a threat to the United States, and decisive action is required to end that threat once and for all.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.