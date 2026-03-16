President Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that part of his reasoning for launching Operation Epic Fury was that he had to do “what is right.” When asked whether he was concerned about the potential political fallout of the decision, the president appeared largely indifferent. Instead, he framed the action as a net positive, bestowing upon the world the gift of a non-nuclear and decapitated Iran.

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🚨 President Trump just gave the PERFECT answer!



Q: What about the political impacts of this?



TRUMP: "I have to do what's RIGHT. Political impacts, sure, everybody has concern. I have to do what's right!"



"I can't say, gee, I don't want impacts on oil prices for 3-4 weeks or 2… pic.twitter.com/4IOCbZyXyc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 16, 2026

"I have to do what's right, you know?" the president said, when asked if he had any concern about the possible political impacts of Operation Epic Fury. "Political impacts, sure, everybody has concerns. I have to do what's right. I can't say, 'Gee, I don't want any impact on oil prices for three-four weeks or two months, and we're going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon and blow up the entire Middle East and beyond.' Because you know they were going to blow up the Middle East if I didn't terminate the Obama horrible deal."

"If I didn't terminate that in my first term, they would have already had a nuclear weapon," he added. "And they would have used it immediately upon getting it."

This comes as the Trump administration has sought to reassert the United States as a force for good in the world, wielding American power against its adversaries in ways intended to benefit both the international order and the American people.

The approach began with Operation Midnight Hammer, when B-2 bombers dropped bunker-buster munitions on Iranian nuclear facilities last summer, destroying much of Iran’s capacity to enrich uranium. It was followed at the start of 2026 by Operation Absolute Resolve, in which the United States captured Venezuelan tyrant Nicolás Maduro in a rapid operation lasting only two and a half hours and resulting in zero American casualties. And most recently came Operation Epic Fury, the most sustained of the three, an extended aerial assault targeting Iran’s leadership and military capabilities.

The Trump administration has hinted that the next operation, if one comes, could target Cuba.

The island’s regime is already showing signs of strain as its largest regional ally, Venezuela, is no longer providing them with oil due to pressure from the United States.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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