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All Six American Crewman Aboard Refueling Aircraft That Crashed in Iraq Confirmed Dead

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 13, 2026 2:00 PM
All Six American Crewman Aboard Refueling Aircraft That Crashed in Iraq Confirmed Dead
AP Photo/Razan Alzayani

All six crew members of an American Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker that went down in Iraq on Thursday have died, according to the United States Central Command, in the first casualties of the United States Air Force in Operation Epic Fury, bringing the total number of U.S. casualties to 13.  

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“War is hell. War is chaos. And as we saw yesterday with the tragic crash of our KC-135 tanker, bad things can happen,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a statement. “We will greet those heroes at Dover. And their sacrifice will only recommit us to the resolve of this mission.”

Two aircraft were involved in the incident, although the second was able to land safely in Tel Aviv, suggesting a collision may have caused the crash.

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BOEING IRAQ MILITARY PETE HEGSETH OPERATION EPIC FURY

"U.S. Central Command is aware of the loss of a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft," CENTCOM said in a statement. "The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing. Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely. This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire."

Search and rescue operations by a rapid-response Marine unit are still ongoing.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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