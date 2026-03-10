Senator Thune Blasts Democrats for Failing at Basic Duties of Government As DHS Funding Battle Continues

Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota blasted Senate Democrats for continuing to block critical funding for the Department of Homeland Security, as a partial government shutdown has dragged on for more than three weeks.

He accused Democrats of failing in one of their most basic responsibilities as elected officials, particularly as domestic security concerns tied to Operation Epic Fury continue to grow.

"This is kind of a new low, really," Sen. Thune said. "There are certain things the American people, I think, expect of their elected officials, one of which is to continue the basic functioning of the government, funding government agencies, especially government agencies that have critical national security missions."

"You know, what makes it even worse, Mr. President, is we have tried now on countless occasions to buy additional time to allow for the negotiations to continue and to fund those agencies, at least temporarily, until there is a permanent solution in place," he added. "We have now twice come down here on the floor and asked for a continuing resolution. Continuing resolution meaning a funding mechanism that will allow these agencies to function and these employees to get paid until such time as there actually is an agreement. And they have objected to that both times."

"So, we're going to try again."

This comes as two separate attacks by Islamic extremists have occurred over the past ten days. The first involved a shooting by a man wearing a “Property of Allah” shirt, with a Quran later found in his vehicle; authorities are investigating the incident as a potential act of terrorism. Over the weekend, two young men who had pledged allegiance to ISIS were arrested for throwing an improvised explosive device at anti-Islam protesters in New York City.

This also comes as concerns over Iran-aligned sleeper cells have intensified after U.S. officials intercepted an encrypted message believed to be intended to activate operatives across the Western world.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe.

