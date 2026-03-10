Senator Thune Blasts Democrats for Failing at Basic Duties of Government As DHS Funding Battle Continues

So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They Show Is Pretty Eye-Opening.
So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They...
Wait, Mamdani Got Cozy With Another Terrorist at a Public Event. The Gracie Mansion Dinner Wasn't Enough?
Wait, Mamdani Got Cozy With Another Terrorist at a Public Event. The Gracie...
Did You See the Lead Reporter Behind That CNN Article on the NYC IED Attack?
Did You See the Lead Reporter Behind That CNN Article on the NYC...
VIP
Tennessee Bill Would Place Foster Children In Detention Even If They Haven't Been Convicted of a Crime
Tennessee Bill Would Place Foster Children In Detention Even If They Haven't Been...
This State Is About to End Government-Sponsored Kidnapping
This State Is About to End Government-Sponsored Kidnapping
Federal Judge Puts Another Snag in Trump Admin's Deportation Efforts
Federal Judge Puts Another Snag in Trump Admin's Deportation Efforts
Trump Asked Major GOP Donors Who They Want to Succeed Him. This Is How They Answered.
Trump Asked Major GOP Donors Who They Want to Succeed Him. This Is...
Left-Wing Activists Are Training Juries to Sabotage Trump DOJ Cases
Left-Wing Activists Are Training Juries to Sabotage Trump DOJ Cases
A Veteran Had No Family at His Funeral, So America Came Instead
A Veteran Had No Family at His Funeral, So America Came Instead
IRS Docs Reveal Jennifer Siebel Newsom Reportedly Pocketed Millions From Her 'Gender Stereotypes' Charity
IRS Docs Reveal Jennifer Siebel Newsom Reportedly Pocketed Millions From Her 'Gender Stere...
Steve Witkoff Reveals Just How Much Weapons-Grade Uranium Iran Had Before Operation Epic Fury
Steve Witkoff Reveals Just How Much Weapons-Grade Uranium Iran Had Before Operation Epic...
Parents of Fallen US Soldiers in the Middle East Had One Message for President Trump
Parents of Fallen US Soldiers in the Middle East Had One Message for...
Oil Price Crashes As President Trump Urges Tankers Into the Strait of Hormuz
Oil Price Crashes As President Trump Urges Tankers Into the Strait of Hormuz
That Thing the Left Says Never Happens Just Happened Again
That Thing the Left Says Never Happens Just Happened Again
Tipsheet

Senator Thune Blasts Democrats for Failing at Basic Duties of Government As DHS Funding Battle Continues

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 10, 2026 2:30 PM
Senator Thune Blasts Democrats for Failing at Basic Duties of Government As DHS Funding Battle Continues
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota blasted Senate Democrats for continuing to block critical funding for the Department of Homeland Security, as a partial government shutdown has dragged on for more than three weeks. 

Advertisement

He accused Democrats of failing in one of their most basic responsibilities as elected officials, particularly as domestic security concerns tied to Operation Epic Fury continue to grow.

"This is kind of a new low, really," Sen. Thune said. "There are certain things the American people, I think, expect of their elected officials, one of which is to continue the basic functioning of the government, funding government agencies, especially government agencies that have critical national security missions."

"You know, what makes it even worse, Mr. President, is we have tried now on countless occasions to buy additional time to allow for the negotiations to continue and to fund those agencies, at least temporarily, until there is a permanent solution in place," he added. "We have now twice come down here on the floor and asked for a continuing resolution. Continuing resolution meaning a funding mechanism that will allow these agencies to function and these employees to get paid until such time as there actually is an agreement. And they have objected to that both times."

Recommended

So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They Show Is Pretty Eye-Opening. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM FBI GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN IRAN ISLAMIC TERRORISM JOHN THUNE

"So, we're going to try again."

This comes as two separate attacks by Islamic extremists have occurred over the past ten days. The first involved a shooting by a man wearing a “Property of Allah” shirt, with a Quran later found in his vehicle; authorities are investigating the incident as a potential act of terrorism. Over the weekend, two young men who had pledged allegiance to ISIS were arrested for throwing an improvised explosive device at anti-Islam protesters in New York City.

Advertisement

This also comes as concerns over Iran-aligned sleeper cells have intensified after U.S. officials intercepted an encrypted message believed to be intended to activate operatives across the Western world. 

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe. 

Help us continue to report the truth about the DHS’s efforts to clean up America by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They Show Is Pretty Eye-Opening. Matt Vespa
That Thing the Left Says Never Happens Just Happened Again Joseph Chalfant
Parents of Fallen US Soldiers in the Middle East Had One Message for President Trump Dmitri Bolt
Tucker Carlson Makes Outrageous Claim About US Troops in Iran. Ted Cruz Levels Him. Jeff Charles
Did You See the Lead Reporter Behind That CNN Article on the NYC IED Attack? Matt Vespa
Trump Asked Major GOP Donors Who They Want to Succeed Him. This Is How They Answered. Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They Show Is Pretty Eye-Opening. Matt Vespa
Advertisement