Will The Trump Administration Be Forced to Pay Back Billions in Tariff Revenue?

After the Supreme Court struck down President Trump’s sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs as unlawful executive overreach, a new legal fight is emerging over billions of dollars in potential refunds, an issue the Court’s majority did not directly address.

Importers and companies that have paid an estimated $175 billion in tariffs since the start of Trump’s second term are preparing for litigation, even as the administration considers alternative trade measures. How courts will ultimately handle claims for repayment remains uncertain.

In his dissenting opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that “the Court’s decision is not likely to greatly restrict Presidential tariff authority going forward. But the Court’s decision is likely to generate other serious practical consequences in the near term. One issue will be refunds. Refunds of billions of dollars would have significant consequences for the U. S. Treasury. The Court says nothing today about whether, and if so how, the Government should go about returning the billions of dollars that it has collected from importers. But that process is likely to be a ‘mess,’ as was acknowledged at oral argument.”

This was the president's take on the matter:

PETER DOOCY: "Do you have to refund $175 billion dollars?"



PRESIDENT TRUMP: "They take months and months to write an opinion and they don't even discuss that point."



"We've taken in hundreds of billions of dollars, not millions, hundreds of billions of dollars. And so I said,… pic.twitter.com/WhIRLShkDh — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 20, 2026

The Court of International Trade is typically in charge of these sorts of refunds, and trade attorneys are not expecting this legal battle to make it to the federal circuit.

While some critics warn that the refund process could become tangled and chaotic, importers and customs experts push back, arguing that because the tariffs were assessed and itemized at the transaction level, reimbursing those payments should be relatively straightforward.

However, those refunds are not likely to benefit consumers in any way, even as some financial pressures from tariffs were passed on to Americans.

Costco, one of the first major retailers to sue the Trump administration for tariff refunds in December of last year, is set to gain significant momentum in its legal fight. The company is poised to lead the way in shaping how these refund cases are handled.

In early January, the president warned that overturning his tariffs could have disastrous consequences and was bound to spark a legal battle over whether the Trump administration would be forced to return the tariff revenue it had already collected. Writing on Truth Social, he said:

The actual numbers that we would have to pay back if, for any reason, the Supreme Court were to rule against the United States of America on Tariffs, would be many Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and that doesn’t include the amount of “payback” that Countries and Companies would require for the Investments they are making on building Plants, Factories, and Equipment, for the purpose of being able to avoid the payment of Tariffs. When these Investments are added, we are talking about Trillions of Dollars! It would be a complete mess, and almost impossible for our Country to pay.

"In other words, if the Supreme Court rules against the United States of America on this National Security bonanza, WE’RE SCREWED!" President Trump added.

