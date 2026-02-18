John Cornyn Is Using This Issue to Win the Primary – but Is It Too Late?
Trump Is Losing Patience With Iran, and the Regime Better Take Notice
This Hospital Just Made a Huge Announcement on 'Gender-Affirming Care' for Children
These Police Officers Reached Out to Border Patrol for Help – Now They Could Lose Their Badges
You Won't Believe What the Iranian Regime Did to Citizens Attending a 16-Year-Old Girl's Memorial
Alaska Democrat Says Her Native Language Is 'Ahead of the Curve' on Pronouns
Are Democrats Working With the Media to Derail Jasmine Crockett's Senate Run?
Rep. Jayapal Introduces 'Trans Bill of Rights' Because People Are Jealous of 'Trans Joy'
Here's How We Know Tim Walz Is Lying About Filling Klobuchar's Senate Seat
D.C. Water Manager Gadis Once Praised City's Diverse Executives. How's That Working Out for Everyone?
Randy Fine Said Nothing Wrong
VA Finally Makes Important Stand for Veterans' Gun Rights
Harry Enten Issues a Brutal Warning to Democrats For the Upcoming Midterm Elections
Gutfeld Says Democrats Look Like ‘Children’ on the World Stage After AOC’s Embarrassing Munich Showing
Heroic Bystander Who Stopped Trans Shooter's Rampage Speaks Out, Recounts the Rhode Island Tragedy
JD Vance Mocks AOC's Munich Meltdown: 'The Most Uncomfortable 20 Seconds of Television I've Ever Seen'

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | February 18, 2026 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

JD Vance tore into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over her awkward showing at the Munich Security Conference, mocking what he portrayed as thin policy knowledge. Speaking with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum, Vance accused leading Democrats of substituting slogans for substance and elevating media-savvy personalities over serious policymakers.

“You bring me on your show, you show me the most uncomfortable 20 seconds of television I’ve ever seen,” Vance said after watching a short clip of AOC.

"What happened there? What do you think?" MacCallum asked.

“Well, I think it’s a person who doesn’t know what she actually thinks, and I’ve seen this way too much in Washington with politicians where they’re given lines, and when you ask them to go outside the lines they were given, they completely fall apart,” the vice president said.

Vance went on to question whether Ocasio-Cortez holds any substantive views on the global order or concrete policy proposals to advance her vision. He suggested she offered little beyond rehearsed lines, as AOC had obviously failed to receive her progressive-approved slogans about global policy before stepping onto an international stage.

"Does anyone really believe that AOC has thoughtful ideas about the global world order? Or about what the United States should do with our policy in Asia or our policy in Europe?" Vance asked. "No. This is a person who is mouthing the slogans that somebody else gave here. And it shows how thin the Democrats' policy actually is on all these very, very important questions."

“Look, that was embarrassing,” said Vance. “If I had given that answer, I would say, ‘You know what, maybe I ought to go read a book about China and Taiwan before I go out on the world stage again.’ I hope that Congresswoman Cortez has the same humility. I’m skeptical.”

AOC delivered a strikingly halting response to a straightforward foreign policy question. Asked whether the United States would commit troops to defend Taiwan, the congresswoman, widely viewed as a potential 2028 presidential contender, offered an answer that rivaled the style of former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

