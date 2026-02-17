The Case Of The Man Who Got Deported For His Billie Eilish Joke Just Got More Complicated

An Australian man, Drew Pavlou, claimed Monday that he was detained and deported by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security after publicly joking that he planned to fly to Los Angeles and move into Billie Eilish’s $6 million Malibu home, citing her Grammys remark that “nobody is illegal on stolen land.”

The story grew more complicated, however, as it was revealed that Eilish not only reported him, but her legal team allegedly leveraged a 2022 incident, when Pavlou’s email was used by the Chinese embassy in Britain to send false bomb threats, to frame him as a terrorism risk.

Billie Eilish reported me to ICE and got me deported cause I joked about flying to the US and moving into her mansion



She literally said “no one is illegal on stolen land” but called ICE on me



Honestly amazing performance art, I somehow managed to get Billie Eilish and… pic.twitter.com/Oupddkveq6 — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) February 16, 2026

Pavlou, in a lengthy post on X, wrote that he was interrogated about "whether I had tried to blow up Chinese government facilities," or whether he had "tried to assassinate Chinese government officials."

DREW PERFORMANCE ART UPDATE



Billie Eilish got me deported from the US - I think her legal team contacted DHS



I spent 30 hours at LAX immigration trying to explain that my shit posts were just a joke and that I didn’t actually plan to personally move into her mansion



Honestly… https://t.co/R4ynQEor3c pic.twitter.com/8eVCcBE5Jr — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) February 15, 2026

Pavlou wrote that the "insane allegation goes back to July 2022 when I was the victim of a SWATing attempt by the Chinese Embassy in London," after "they used ProtonMail to send a fake bomb threat in my name while I protested outside."

He wrote that he "was brutally arrested by London Metropolitan Police as a terror suspect before being totally and completely cleared by British authorities once it became clear that I had been SWATed by the Chinese Embassy. The Chinese Ambassador to Australia literally laughed about my arrest on Australian television and gloated about it at the time."

Later, adding that the incident was "part of a broader overall state harassment campaign," by the Chinese, as "the head of the Australian Federal Police [AFP] ultimately testified to the Australian Senate that the AFP carried out police raids in Australia to disrupt a pro-CCP foreign interference plot to find my address and violently harm me."

Pavlou later went on Australia's Sky News to detail the entire incident.

At this stage it appears that Billie Eilish's legal team cynically weaponised the fact that I was the past victim of a pro-CCP SWATing attempt to get me blocked from US travel.



I traveled to the US in January 2026 on an ESTA with zero issues. Walked right off the plane with zero… pic.twitter.com/oSaKNXjynb — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) February 17, 2026

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

