A Man Joked About Moving Into Billie Eilish's Mansion. Her Response Is Breaking Irony Detectors.

An Australian man who publicly claimed he planned to fly to Los Angeles and move into Billie Eilish’s $6 million Malibu home, citing her Grammys remark that “nobody is illegal on stolen land,” was reportedly referred to the Department of Homeland Security and deported after the singer alerted authorities.

Advertisement

Billie Eilish reported me to ICE and got me deported cause I joked about flying to the US and moving into her mansion



She literally said “no one is illegal on stolen land” but called ICE on me



Honestly amazing performance art, I somehow managed to get Billie Eilish and… pic.twitter.com/Oupddkveq6 — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) February 16, 2026

DREW PERFORMANCE ART UPDATE



Billie Eilish got me deported from the US - I think her legal team contacted DHS



I spent 30 hours at LAX immigration trying to explain that my shit posts were just a joke and that I didn’t actually plan to personally move into her mansion



Honestly… https://t.co/R4ynQEor3c pic.twitter.com/8eVCcBE5Jr — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) February 15, 2026

"Billie Eilish reported me to ICE and got me deported from the U.S.," Pavlou said in a video on X. "Honestly, I can't even be really mad because it's kind of funny. But basically, I was joking online that I was gonna fly to America and move into her mansion."

"It's obviously a meme," he said. "And I get stopped by DHS and held for like 30 hours. Literally 30 hours."

They're asking me, how do you know Billie Eilish? Do you intend to trespass? No, of course not, man. It's a joke. It was like a meme that I came up with on Instagram. And I get held for 30 hours and deported. I get basically escorted onto a plane by armed guards, sent back to Australia. And I think it's actually amazing performance art. As a joke, I managed to get Billie Eilish, Hollywood celebrities, left-wingers, liberals to agree with ICE, to agree with border control. They suddenly support deportations because they don't like my memes. They don't like me as a person.

Rather than being formally deported, Pavlou was denied entry into the United States due to suspected visa violations, including possible intent to overstay or engage in unauthorized activities. Still, the episode suggests the singer’s criticism of immigration enforcement may no longer apply when the Department of Homeland Security is acting in her own interest.

Eilish's "lawyers seem to have actually compiled a dossier on me because the agents were asking me about my entire history as an activist opposed to the Chinese government, whether I had ever plotted to assassinate Chinese Communist Party officials; it was legitimately insane," Pavlou wrote in a separate post on X. "I suffered for my art as an online shitposter. I was victimised and martyred by Billie Eilish."

Billie Eilish got me deported from the US



I spent 30 hours in custody at LAX trying to explain to the agents that my shitposts about moving into her mansion on stolen land were just a joke



Her lawyers seem to have actually compiled a dossier on me because the agents were asking… pic.twitter.com/y38z3EEBRH — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) February 15, 2026

"I think it was actually a total victory," he added despite failing to reach Eilish's mansion. "All these people are laughing at me. No, it's actually a total victory. I managed to get left-wingers and Billie Eilish to support ICE. I managed to get them to support border control and deportations. I managed to get the entire American left in favour of deportations in one day with one simple trick."

Advertisement

"And I guess at the end of the day, I'm just a 'Bad Guy,'" he said, referencing a hit Billie Eilish song.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.