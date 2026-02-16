VIP
The Epstein Files Are an IQ Test
Chicago Reporter Violently Attacked by Career Criminal
Legendary Actor and Director Robert Duvall Dead at 95
The Left Is Lying (Again) About Miscarriages and Abortion Laws
Chicago Area Teacher Forced to Resign for Supporting ICE Speaks Out
Hillary Clinton Lied About Deportations Under Her Husband and Obama
Rolling Stone Wonders Why Apple Hasn't Streamed This Widely-Mocked Show Yet
Gavin Newsom Thinks It’s Racist to Criticize Islam. That's the Real War on Women.
The United Nations Gets Community Noted for Misleading Post on Child Marriage
My Days of Not Taking CNN Seriously Are Coming to a Middle
Armed Protestors Take Issue With Trump's Post-Alex Pretti Comments
Republican Gubernatorial Candidates Blast Newsom's Presidential Tour in Munich
These Far-Left Journos Tried Pressuring Jeffries Into Supporting Abolishing ICE. It Didn't Go Well.
Left-Wing Activist Says She Reported High School TPUSA Event to CPS Over 'Safety' Concerns
Tipsheet

A Man Joked About Moving Into Billie Eilish's Mansion. Her Response Is Breaking Irony Detectors.

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | February 16, 2026 1:45 PM
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

An Australian man who publicly claimed he planned to fly to Los Angeles and move into Billie Eilish’s $6 million Malibu home, citing her Grammys remark that “nobody is illegal on stolen land,” was reportedly referred to the Department of Homeland Security and deported after the singer alerted authorities.

"Billie Eilish reported me to ICE and got me deported from the U.S.," Pavlou said in a video on X. "Honestly, I can't even be really mad because it's kind of funny. But basically, I was joking online that I was gonna fly to America and move into her mansion."

"It's obviously a meme," he said. "And I get stopped by DHS and held for like 30 hours. Literally 30 hours."

They're asking me, how do you know Billie Eilish? Do you intend to trespass? No, of course not, man. It's a joke. It was like a meme that I came up with on Instagram. And I get held for 30 hours and deported. I get basically escorted onto a plane by armed guards, sent back to Australia. And I think it's actually amazing performance art. As a joke, I managed to get Billie Eilish, Hollywood celebrities, left-wingers, liberals to agree with ICE, to agree with border control. They suddenly support deportations because they don't like my memes. They don't like me as a person.

Rather than being formally deported, Pavlou was denied entry into the United States due to suspected visa violations, including possible intent to overstay or engage in unauthorized activities. Still, the episode suggests the singer’s criticism of immigration enforcement may no longer apply when the Department of Homeland Security is acting in her own interest.

Eilish's "lawyers seem to have actually compiled a dossier on me because the agents were asking me about my entire history as an activist opposed to the Chinese government, whether I had ever plotted to assassinate Chinese Communist Party officials; it was legitimately insane," Pavlou wrote in a separate post on X. "I suffered for my art as an online shitposter. I was victimised and martyred by Billie Eilish."

"I think it was actually a total victory," he added despite failing to reach Eilish's mansion. "All these people are laughing at me. No, it's actually a total victory. I managed to get left-wingers and Billie Eilish to support ICE. I managed to get them to support border control and deportations. I managed to get the entire American left in favour of deportations in one day with one simple trick."

"And I guess at the end of the day, I'm just a 'Bad Guy,'" he said, referencing a hit Billie Eilish song.

