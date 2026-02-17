DHS Firebrand Spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin To Step Down Next Week

Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security’s firebrand spokeswoman, is set to step down next week, with her deputy expected to succeed her, according to administration officials familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

🚨 NEW: Asst. Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin is STEPPING DOWN next week



Tricia has been one of the FIERCEST voices in favor of mass deportations in the entire administration.



Thank you so much for your service, @TriciaOhio 🫡



Godspeed!



Tricia was reportedly… pic.twitter.com/2VZtVyeFDT — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 17, 2026

🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: DHS Assistant Sec. Tricia McLaughlin is departing the Trump administration — she regularly DESTROYED the fake news lies against mass deportations and President Trump



Thank you for your service to America @TriciaOhio! 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/osviuCRpW7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 17, 2026

MORE: Lauren Bis, currently Deputy Assistant Secretary for Media Relations at DHS, will step into Tricia McLaughlin's role as Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs. https://t.co/4pd03jJxmP — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) February 17, 2026

"McLaughlin started planning to leave in December but pushed back her departure amid the aftermath of the Renee Good and Alex Pretti shootings," DHS told Townhall. It remains unclear why the shootings in January affected her plan to step down in December.

McLaughlin reaffirmed in a text message that while she was leaving DHS, “I’m not exiting the fight.”

Some have speculated that McLaughlin is stepping down due to controversy, although sources told the NY Post that she was leaving for the “same reason anyone leaves: It’s a slog.”

“She did a great job,” they added, squashing theories that "she was pushed out" by the administration or critics.

"Tricia McLaughlin has served with exceptional dedication, tenacity, and professionalism as Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem wrote in a statement. "She has played an instrumental role in advancing our mission to secure the homeland and keep Americans safe. While we are sad to see her leave, we are grateful for her service and wish Tricia nothing but success."

Tricia McLaughlin has served with exceptional dedication, tenacity, and professionalism as Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security.



She has played an instrumental role in advancing our mission to secure the homeland and keep Americans safe.… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) February 17, 2026

Since joining the administration, McLaughlin emerged as a leading public advocate for President Trump’s deportation policies, frequently appearing on Fox News and other outlets, sparring with critics, and using X to blast opponents of his nationwide immigration crackdown.

Advertisement

Over the past month, McLaughlin has forcefully defended ICE agents in the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. She argued that in Good’s case, the woman had accelerated her vehicle toward an agent, posing a deadly threat, a tactic she said has become increasingly common among protesters. Regarding Pretti, McLaughlin claimed he “violently resisted” arrest and intended “to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.”

🚨 BOOM! DHS Assistant Sec. Tricia McLaughlin just dropped a MASSIVE truth nuke on every Democrat in America



"If [Renee Good] was killed last week in MN by an ILLEGAL ALIEN? I don't think we'd be seeing ANY protests!"



💯💯pic.twitter.com/KbBu5Mc5Lk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 13, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.