CA Gubernatorial Candidate, Steve Hilton, Blasts His Republican Rival for Bending a Knee to BLM in 2020

Steve Hilton, a California Republican gubernatorial candidate, blasted rival Chad Bianco, the Riverside County sheriff, for bending his knee to Black Lives Matter rioters in 2020.

Advertisement

Hilton delivered the attack during Tuesday’s California gubernatorial debate, where he stood alone as the only Republican on stage against six Democrats. Instead of focusing solely on the opposing party, Hilton targeted Bianco, who skipped the debate. He blasted his rival, who has refused to acknowledge that he knelt during the BLM riots. He now claims the move was a prayer, not a show of solidarity.

When federal agents took a knee for BLM, they were fired.



Chad Bianco bent the knee and now wants to be the Republican nominee for governor.



California deserves leaders who stand up, not kneel to violent mobs. pic.twitter.com/n5ZM7BiVfJ — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) February 4, 2026

"Before we go on, I really think I need to address the elephant in the room," Hilton said. "Or perhaps, as some might say, the RINO, who's not in the room. My Republican colleague, Chad Bianco, is not here tonight to face these Democrats or his record. In 2020, during the Black Lives Matter riots, he took a knee when told to by BLM. Now he says he was praying. Well, watch the video for yourself. At BLMBianco.org."

"We cannot risk splitting the Republican vote and letting the Democrats in," Hilton added. "Chad Bianco has got more baggage than LAX. We cannot have BLM Bianco, the Shifty Sheriff, as our candidate. Chad Bianco, he needs to drop out of this race, just as he dropped out of tonight's debate."

Chad Bianco won’t face his record.



In 2020, during the Black Lives Matter riots, he took a knee when the BLM mob told him to.



Now he claims he was praying.



Watch the video at https://t.co/xliVtItoxv pic.twitter.com/5JnHI9cF1j — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) February 4, 2026

Upon visiting BLMBianco.org, a video features Bianco not only taking a knee, but openly admitting he is kneeling in support of BLM’s cause, not merely in prayer.

“You’re working with (them) right now by taking a knee?” a reporter asks Bianco.

“100 percent,” he replied.

According to the most recent polling, Chad Bianco leads the field with 17 percent support. Steve Hilton trails closely at 14 percent, while Democrats Katie Porter and Eric Swalwell are tied at 11 percent.

The primary vote is set for June 2. Unlike most primaries, all candidates will appear on a single ballot regardless of party, and every registered voter, including independents, may choose any candidate. The top two finishers, regardless of party affiliation, will advance to the general election. At present, the Democratic field is splintered among more than a dozen choices, while Republicans have just two candidates in the race.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.