Critics Blast Katie Porter's Pre Super Bowl X Post As She Tries to Stay Relevant in CA Governors Race

Former Congresswoman and current California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter posted a pandering X post on Saturday, blasting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, and calling for federal agents to held accountable, as she continues to slip in the polls.

"A Super Bowl PSA," Porter wrote on X. "In California, our immigrant neighbors (and all Bad Bunny fans) are welcome. Armed, untrained federal agents harassing, kidnapping, and hurting innocent people are not. We need ICE out of California, we need accountability, and we need to abolish ICE."

A Super Bowl PSA: In California, our immigrant neighbors (and all Bad Bunny fans) are welcome. Armed, untrained federal agents harassing, kidnapping, and hurting innocent people are not.



We need ICE out of California, we need accountability, and we need to abolish ICE. — Katie Porter (@katieporterca) February 7, 2026

”As a Californian, you don’t speak for me,” one X user responded. ”I welcome ICE and CBP working to rid my state of illegal aliens…just like every other country in the world that enforce their borders.”

Another said, ”Please stop acting like you care about anyone but your own self interests and bank account.”

"Wait who exactly are you running to represent?" yet another user wrote.

"You don’t get to decide where federal law enforcement operate," a fourth person wrote. "In your spare time, you should take a look at the constitution. I would have expected a former member of congress to know that. But, I guess it is California."

This follows harsh backlash against Katie Porter early in her California governor campaign, after she yelled at a reporter for daring to ask follow-up questions in an interview, and multiple videos showed her mistreating campaign staff.

California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter crashes out during interview with Julie Watts, CBS.



She couldn't answer the follow up questions so she stormed out saying that follow up questions were inappropriate and she didnt want to answer them pic.twitter.com/Uc3l02n3FM — Bureaucrats Suck (@bureaucratssuck) October 8, 2025

Katie Porter is INSANE! She has a history of abusing staff members and people close to her! California can't survive another Horrible Governor! pic.twitter.com/R6ZYTnVuK9 — Trump Girl 🇺🇲🦅🇺🇲 (@MAGA__Patriot) October 9, 2025

Porter was initially considered a strong contender in California's governor race, but her support nosedived shortly after her several scandals, leaving her support divided among the more than a dozen other Democratic candidates.

With such a crowded Democratic field, Republicans Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco remain the frontrunners with 17 and 14 percent support respectively. Their lead is of significance, as California's primary system allows voters from all parties including independents vote for their top candidate. The two top choices, regardless of party affiliation then move on to the general election. For the Democrats, both Eric Swalwell and Katie Porter remain competitive choices, tied at 11 percent support.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

