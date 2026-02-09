Meet the Conservative Outsider Who Wants to Bring Common Sense Back to His...
Critics Blast Katie Porter's Pre Super Bowl X Post As She Tries to Stay Relevant in CA Governors Race

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | February 09, 2026 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Former Congresswoman and current California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter posted a pandering X post on Saturday, blasting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, and calling for federal agents to held accountable, as she continues to slip in the polls.

"A Super Bowl PSA," Porter wrote on X. "In California, our immigrant neighbors (and all Bad Bunny fans) are welcome. Armed, untrained federal agents harassing, kidnapping, and hurting innocent people are not. We need ICE out of California, we need accountability, and we need to abolish ICE."

”As a Californian, you don’t speak for me,” one X user responded. ”I welcome ICE and CBP working to rid my state of illegal aliens…just like every other country in the world that enforce their borders.”

Another said, ”Please stop acting like you care about anyone but your own self interests and bank account.”

"Wait who exactly are you running to represent?" yet another user wrote.

"You don’t get to decide where federal law enforcement operate," a fourth person wrote. "In your spare time, you should take a look at the constitution. I would have expected a former member of congress to know that. But, I guess it is California."

This follows harsh backlash against Katie Porter early in her California governor campaign, after she yelled at a reporter for daring to ask follow-up questions in an interview, and multiple videos showed her mistreating campaign staff.

Porter was initially considered a strong contender in California's governor race, but her support nosedived shortly after her several scandals, leaving her support divided among the more than a dozen other Democratic candidates. 

With such a crowded Democratic field, Republicans Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco remain the frontrunners with 17 and 14 percent support respectively. Their lead is of significance, as California's primary system allows voters from all parties including independents vote for their top candidate. The two top choices, regardless of party affiliation then move on to the general election. For the Democrats, both Eric Swalwell and Katie Porter remain competitive choices, tied at 11 percent support.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

