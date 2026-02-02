Sen. Kennedy Blasts Tim Walz as a Less Masculine Hillary Clinton, Calls For an End to Sanctuary Cities

Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana blasted Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as a "less masculine version of Hillary Clinton," while reiterating his support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, blasting violent protests against law enforcement, and calling for an end to sanctuary cities.

"Let me just say a couple things quickly, Sean [Hannity]," Sen. Kennedy began.

Governor Tim Walz, whatever he says, believe the opposite. I’m sorry, the man learned to lie before he learned to talk. He’s just a less masculine version of Hillary Clinton. Number two, unless you have a history of disappointing your parents, you know that illegal immigration is illegal. And the Democrats are always telling us, you know, nobody is above the law. Well, how come people who are in our country illegally are above the law? I support enforcing our immigration laws. Now, how you do it matters. It has to be done in accordance with due process and equal protection.

"The other point, people just need to understand, they have the right to protest, but they don't have the right to protest violently," he added. "Violence undermines the morality that they say their movement in built on. Dr. King understood that, Mandela understood that. Interfering with the police, protesting violently, is also deep-dish stupid. You can get hurt."

Democratic officials, namely Gov. Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have suggested that people have a constitutional right to observe and interfere with federal immigration officers. This is false and has proven deadly. At least two Minneapolis residents have been killed after choosing to interfere, putting both themselves and federal agents in serious danger. And yet these officials have yet to be held accountable.

"The truth is, most cops, most ICE officials, they will leave you alone unless you do illegal stuff," the Senator continued. "And number three, Lindsey was on earlier, Sean, he's right about the sanctuary cities. Senator Thun, I love you like a taco man. If you're listening right now let us bring a bill to the floor of the United States Senate to get rid of sanctuary cities. And let's do it along with combating fraud under reconciliation, so we don't need Democratic votes. Lindsey is right, it's time!"

.@SenJohnKennedy - “Governor Tim Walz, whatever he says, believe the opposite. I’m sorry, the man learned to lie before he learned to talk. He’s just a less masculine version of Hillary Clinton.” pic.twitter.com/MoWBvImmpD — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) February 1, 2026

This comes as protests against ICE enforcement operations continue across the country. Democrats have continued to incite violent demonstrations while simultaneously urging President Trump to bring down the temperature. Many progressive Democrats have even renewed calls to abolish ICE, with one Squad member predicting that could happen if Democrats sweep the House in the 2026 midterm elections.

