Rep. Jayapal Seems to Think Democrats Will Abolish ICE If They Get the Majority

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 02, 2026 9:15 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Democrats have not been secretive about what their agenda will be should they regain the majority in Congress and the White House: nuke the filibuster, mass amnesty, pack the Supreme Court, abolish ICE. It will spell doom for our country, and they're bragging about it.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) went on MS NOW over the weekend to tell voters that the only way Democrats can pass their radical agenda is if they regain the majority in the midterm elections.

"Congresswoman, I hear you calling for abolishing, dismantling, whatever verb you want to use, ICE. Presumably that's not going to happen in the next couple of weeks, as these negotiations are going on," host Catherine Rampell said. "Republicans are not going to agree to that, and they still hold the majority in both Houses. What are the specific reforms...what are the red lines now as a condition of passing these funding bills?"

"We can't completely do what we want to do without the majorities," Jayapal replied. "But what we can do is insist that ICE and CBP get out of Minnesota and our cities across the country where they are terrorizing people."

It's a tacit admission the Dems will abolish ICE if given the chance.

Some see this as saying the quiet part out loud.

They're not slip-ups. Democrats are telling us exactly what they'll do when they win.

They do not care about us. Just the agenda.

