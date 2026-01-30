Has Nick Shirley Discovered Even More Fraud in Minnesota

Nick Shirley released a new video on Wednesday as he continues investigating Minnesota fraud. After exposing hundreds of millions in daycare scams that shut down several Somali-run centers, Shirley turned his attention to healthcare, this time targeting at-home, Somali-run healthcare companies.

What he found raised eyebrows: over 20 competing at-home healthcare businesses crammed into a single office building, an unusual arrangement for supposed rivals. When Shirley attempted to ask questions, employees were quick to shut him down, closing and locking doors to avoid comment.

"When these people have these home healthcare companies, you're seeing them everywhere inside this building. What kind of fraud are they committing?" Shirley asked.

"So there is false documentation being submitted to the state of Minnesota for services never provided," David Hooch, a man assisting Shirley with the investigation, said. "They're having forms signed in advance for services that were then never rendered, as far as a year or two years in advance. They'll have someone sign these forms [all] at one sitting, and then they just file those with the state of Minnesota, and nobody from the state of Minnesota bothers to check that those services were ever provided."

"The Somali community is a very closed community. So everybody is in on it, and they don't want to talk, as you can see," he added.

🚨 Welcome inside a MASSIVE fraud scheme in Minnesota a building with over 22 healthcare providers. In fact it was just exposed that this same building has billed over $380 million dollars from taxpayers over the years.



It’s time to arrest these fraudsters. https://t.co/qs5i5VVPFp pic.twitter.com/QBNalpnFcQ — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) January 28, 2026

Shirley estimates that just within that one building, at least $30 million may have been defrauded from the government.

