The Tough Guy Attitude Will Never Work for Newsom
Trump Reveals the New Weapon Used in the Maduro Raid

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 26, 2026 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

In an Oval Office interview, President Trump revealed the mysterious weapon used during the U.S. raid on Venezuela’s socialist leader Nicolás Maduro. The device reportedly disabled enemy equipment and left Maduro’s guards disoriented, with some bleeding from the nose, vomiting blood, and collapsing.

“The Discombobulator. I’m not allowed to talk about it,” Trump said. “I would love to."

“They never got their rockets off. They had Russian and Chinese rockets, and they never got one off. We came in, they pressed buttons, and nothing worked. They were all set for us," the president added. 

In early January, the United States conducted a special operation that resulted in Nicolás Maduro’s capture in just 43 minutes by one of the world’s most elite special operations units, Delta Force. The team was supported by several F-16 fighter aircraft and some of the best helicopter pilots in the world from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), better known as the Night Stalkers. The operation unfolded so rapidly and decisively that Venezuelan security forces and the military were almost entirely unable to mount an effective defense or counterattack. No U.S. personnel were killed in the raid.

Happy Hands Tim Walz Caves, Will Work With Trump and Tom Homan. Is This Why? Matt Vespa
Related:

This follows a harrowing account from a Venezuelan involved in the firefight with U.S. forces, describing the effects of the “discombobulator” during the Maduro raid.

“The next thing we saw were drones, a lot of drones, flying over our positions. We didn’t know how to react,” he said.

“At one point, they launched something; I don’t know how to describe it. It was like a very intense sound wave. Suddenly, I felt like my head was exploding from the inside,” the witness said. “We all started bleeding from the nose. Some were vomiting blood. We fell to the ground, unable to move. We couldn’t even stand up after that sonic weapon — or whatever it was.”

