Guess Who Booed Howard Lutnick at the World Economic Forum—and Why Lutnick Called It the 'Greatest Honor'

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick revealed on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime Thursday who the sole booer of his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos was, and why he considered it the “greatest honor.”

Lutnick described the panel he was on at the Summit as “basically a very left set of talks where someone said we need a new form of capitalism, which I think is another way to say communism. And then they let me speak at the end. Then I gave a three-minute talk. And I just talked about my op-ed."

Lutnick had written in the Financial Times an opinion piece criticizing the failures of globalism and the trend of offshoring national workforces. In his speech, he urged all countries to adopt an "America First" approach for themselves and slammed European efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030, arguing that doing so would leave them dependent on foreign adversaries for essential goods, including batteries, which, he said, Europe does not produce.

"We are in Davos at the World Economic Forum, and the Trump administration and myself, we are here to make a very clear point. Globalization has failed the West and the United States of America," Lutnick said during his speech. "It's a failed policy. It is what the WEF has stood for, which is export, offshore, far-shore, find the cheapest labor in the world, and the world is a better place for it. The fact is, it has left America behind; it has left the American workers behind."

And what we are here to say is, that America First is a different model, one that we encourage other countries to consider. Which is that our workers come first. We can have policies that impact our workers. Sovereignty is your borders; you're entitled to have borders. You shouldn't offshore your medicine; you shouldn't offshore your semiconductors; you shouldn't offshore your entire industrial base and have it be hollowed out beneath you. You should not be dependent, for that which is fundamental to your sovereignty, on any other nation. And if you're going to be dependent on someone, it darn well better be your best allies.

“And at the end of my talk,” the Commerce Secretary said on Thursday, “one person out of the 200 yelled out, ‘Boo!’ So I look over, and I’m like, ‘Who booed?’ And it’s Al Gore! And I look at him, I go ‘Really?’ And he goes, ‘Boo.’"

“I mean, what’s better than Al Gore, incapable of discourse, incapable of anything,” Lutnick said. “And you all remember Al Gore told us, by today, in 2025, the whole ice cap would be gone, and Greenland would be green."

“It was the greatest honor of my trip to Davos," he said.

