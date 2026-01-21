Howard Lutnick Slams Globalization at the World Economic Forum

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick blasted globalization at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Tuesday, warning that European leaders have embraced policies that leave them vulnerable to China’s whims. Lutnick argued that “America First” is not a uniquely American concept, but a model every nation should adopt—prioritizing its own people and economic security over global entanglements.

We are in Davos at the World Economic Forum, and the Trump administration and myself, we are here to make a very clear point. Globalization has failed the West and the United States of America. It's a failed policy. It is what the WEF has stood for, which is export, offshore, far-shore, find the cheapest labor in the world, and the world is a better place for it. The fact is, it has left America behind it has left the American workers behind.

And what we are here to say is, that America First is a different model, one that we encourage other countries to consider. Which is that our workers come first. We can have policies that impact our workers. Sovereignty is your borders; you're entitled to have borders. You shouldn't offshore your medicine; you shouldn't offshore your semiconductors; you shouldn't offshore your entire industrial base and have it be hollowed out beneath you. You should not be dependent, for that which is fundamental to your sovereignty, on any other nation. And if you're going to be dependent on someone, it darn well better be your best allies. Okay, and so that is a different way of thinking, it is completely different than the WEF.

"I viewed the WEF as not a flagpole in the middle, but in fact, they are the flag, whichever way the wind blew, so it blew." he added. "You should have solar, you should have wind. Why are you going to do solar and wind? Why would Europe agree to be net zero in 2030 when they don't make a battery? They don't make a battery! So if they go 2030, they are deciding to be subservient to China who makes the batteries."

This comes as President Trump has refused to continue down the path of globalization, pledging to unleash America’s natural energy resources, expand its manufacturing base, and encourage investment here at home.

At the center of this effort are broad tariffs on foreign imports, the administration’s primary tool for reshaping global trade in America’s favor. Those tariffs are now under review at the Supreme Court, and it remains to be seen whether they will survive constitutional scrutiny. Trump has warned that striking them down would be a catastrophe for the United States, though his administration has maintained that it has other statutory authorities it can invoke to impose tariffs even if the current framework is invalidated.

