Trump Took on the International Elites at Davos. You Know They're Steaming
Appeals Court Puts the Kibosh on Insane Judge's Ruling That Hamstrung ICE Agents...
Trump Pulls Another Masterclass Negotiation on Greenland
We Now Know What Happened With That DHS Officer-Involved Shooting in CA
He Was Ordered to Kill Iranian Protesters – Now He Faces a Death...
Democrats Will Impeach Trump If They Win in November
Guess Where Students for Justice in Palestine Is Getting Its Talking Points From
Bait and Switch: One Group Claims It's Found a Way to Occupy the...
Newsom Called Bessent 'Smug.' The Treasury Secretary Had No Issue Putting Him Back...
Harmeet Dhillon Warns Virginia: DEI Is DOA
Justice Clarence Thomas' Response to Hawaii Gun-Control Law, Grounded in Racist Black Code...
Erika Kirks Turns to This Law to Speed Up the Trial of Her...
The Left's Search for a New Cause
The Republicans Are Launching an Investigation Into Ilhan Omar's Mysterious Net Worth Expl...
Tipsheet

Trump Jokes With Newsom During His World Economic Forum Speech: 'I Would Call Up Trump'

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 21, 2026 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Trump joked with California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, lamenting their once good relationship and quipping that if he were in Newsom’s shoes, he’d call him for help tackling soaring crime rates.

Advertisement

“I know Gavin was here. I used to get along so great with Gavin when I was president [the first time]. Gavin’s a good guy,” the president said. “We did help them a lot in Los Angeles, a lot…early in my term, when they had some problems. But we would love to do it. I will say this, if I were a Democrat governor, or whatever, I would call up Trump, I’d say, ‘Come on in [and] make us look good,’ because we’re cutting crime down to nothing."

Newsom appeared to laugh following the president's remarks.

Newsom and Trump have been trading shots all week at the World Economic Forum, with Newsom posturing as a 2028 Democratic hopeful while lecturing European leaders not to let the president take Greenland. His bizarre rambling on Tuesday included comparing Trump to a T-Rex, warning Europeans: "You mate with him, or he devours you. One or the other."

Recommended

Trump Pulls Another Masterclass Negotiation on Greenland Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This comes after several other administration officials, most notably Scott Bessent, have blasted Newsom at the WEF summit this week.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Pulls Another Masterclass Negotiation on Greenland Matt Vespa
Trump Took on the International Elites at Davos. You Know They're Steaming Matt Vespa
Appeals Court Puts the Kibosh on Insane Judge's Ruling That Hamstrung ICE Agents in Minnesota Matt Vespa
Newsom Called Bessent 'Smug.' The Treasury Secretary Had No Issue Putting Him Back in His Place. Amy Curtis
Bait and Switch: One Group Claims It's Found a Way to Occupy the Anti-ICE Protesters Amy Curtis
We Now Know What Happened With That DHS Officer-Involved Shooting in CA Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Pulls Another Masterclass Negotiation on Greenland Matt Vespa
Advertisement