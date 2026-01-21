Trump Jokes With Newsom During His World Economic Forum Speech: 'I Would Call Up Trump'

President Trump joked with California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, lamenting their once good relationship and quipping that if he were in Newsom’s shoes, he’d call him for help tackling soaring crime rates.

“I know Gavin was here. I used to get along so great with Gavin when I was president [the first time]. Gavin’s a good guy,” the president said. “We did help them a lot in Los Angeles, a lot…early in my term, when they had some problems. But we would love to do it. I will say this, if I were a Democrat governor, or whatever, I would call up Trump, I’d say, ‘Come on in [and] make us look good,’ because we’re cutting crime down to nothing."

Newsom appeared to laugh following the president's remarks.

Newsom and Trump have been trading shots all week at the World Economic Forum, with Newsom posturing as a 2028 Democratic hopeful while lecturing European leaders not to let the president take Greenland. His bizarre rambling on Tuesday included comparing Trump to a T-Rex, warning Europeans: "You mate with him, or he devours you. One or the other."

This comes after several other administration officials, most notably Scott Bessent, have blasted Newsom at the WEF summit this week.

