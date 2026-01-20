Gavin Newsom’s Davos Tantrum: An Embarrassing Ramble About Trump, Europe, and Greenland

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a likely 2028 Democratic presidential contender, delivered a Kamala Harris–worthy response at a Davos summit on Tuesday when European reporters asked if he had any advice for those concerned about President Trump trying to muscle his way into control of Greenland.

"Do you have a message for Europeans who are concerned about messages from the White House around Greenland this week?" a reporter asked.

"Yeah," Newsom replied. "Time to buck up. It's time to get serious. And, uh, stop being complicit. It's time to stand tall and firm, have a backbone, and uh, you know, we've seen this in the United States. A supine Congress playing both sides, you know, saying one thing in a text or tweet, and another publicly. It's time to have principle, it's time to stand tall and strong."

"Does that mean responding with tariffs?" another reporter asked.

"You make that determination, I don't make that determination," Newsom replied.

"But when you stay standing tall, what do you mean?" the reporter pressed.

Just I can't take this complicity. People rolling over. I shoulda brought a bunch of kneepads for all the world leaders. I mean, handing out crowns and handing out...This is pathetic. Nobel Prizes that are being givenaway, I mean its just pathetic. And I hope people understand how pathetic they look on the world stage. I mean, at least from an American perspective, it's embarrassing.

So what should Europe be doing?" the reporter asked again.

"The Europeans should decide for themselves what to do," California's governor said. "But one thing they can't do, is what they've been doing. And they've been played. This guy (Donald Trump) is playing folks for fools, and it's embarrassing."

"Europeans think this is diplomacy," another reporter chimed in.

"Diplomacy with Donald Trump?" Newsom asked. "He's a T-Rex. You mate with him, or he devours you. One or the other."

