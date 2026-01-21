Will Trump Use Military Action to Seize Greenland? It Seems We Have Our...
Mamdani Dodges Question on Racist Posts by Top Administration Appointees

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 21, 2026 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani quickly sidestepped a question on The View after a host asked what message his administration’s picks are sending to New Yorkers, citing racist social media posts previously made by his chief equity officer and the director of the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants.

“Your new chief equity officer made several now-deleted comments, disparaging liberal white women,” Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump administration staffer, said. “Your tenant advocate said that home ownership was a weapon of white supremacy and called to elect more communists, among other posts.”

“What message do you think this conveys to New Yorkers, and how would you push back on this?” she asked.

“What I would say is if you want to know my views or my opinions, you’ll find them in my words,” Mamdani replied. “As the mayor of New York City, and I’m someone who’s looking to make a city that every New Yorker can afford. That includes those who are tenants, those who are homeowners, those who aspire to be homeowners, because from this we find that stability."

“And I think, frankly, what New Yorkers are also looking for are the outcomes, and that’s what I care about, the outcomes and the excellence we deliver,” he said. "And so, one example, the Mayor's Office to Protect Tenants, the executive director that we hired 20 days ago. In those 20 days, we have taken on a landlord that had more violations than I can count, and we have secured $30 million in guaranteed repairs for thousands of those violations.”

Related:

HOMELESSNESS NEW YORK DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION ZOHRAN MAMDANI

"And sometimes when a politician tells you this, it sounds intangible, it just sounds like stats and statistics that you'll never feel and know," he continued. "We have someone in the audience, Josie, who was a tenant that I met on that first day I was the mayor. I went into her apartment, she showed me living conditions that no one should ever see in this city. And I could see and feel the rust falling off my hands. And I asked her, 'How long have you been living like this?' And she pointed at her twenty-something-year-old son and said, 'Before he was born.' And now that $30 million, that commitment, that's going to fix her apartment and so many other tenants' apartments."

In sidestepping scrutiny of his administration’s controversial appointments, Mamdani did more than passively endorse them; he once again revealed an unwillingness to grapple with the structural failures at the heart of New York City’s housing crisis. The rent-control regime enacted by previous mayoral administrations, which Mamdani continues to expand, has not delivered the tenant protections its advocates promised. Instead, it has locked thousands of New Yorkers into deteriorating units, disincentivized basic property maintenance, and pushed small landlords out of the market altogether. The predictable result has been fewer available apartments, reduced housing quality, and rising pressure on an already strained system. 

True to form, Mamdani is more concerned with vindicating socialist ideology than delivering policies that actually work.

Editor’s Note: Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover of New York City has begun.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him.

