You Won't Believe These Deleted Posts by Mamdani's Equity Chief

Another appointee in Zohran Mamdani’s administration is under scrutiny after deleted X posts resurfaced showing the city’s chief equity officer, Afua Atta-Mensah, attacking white women, casually using the term “comrade,” and amplifying radical rhetoric, including retweeting the phrase, “there’s NO moderate way to black liberation.”

“Facts! It would need to be a series of loooooonnnnnnnggggg conversations,” Atta-Mensah responded to someone who wrote, “we don’t talk about white liberal racism enough."

"Who’s not police but FEELS like police to you?" another X post she responded to read. “White women at nonprofit organizations,” Atta-Mensah wrote in September of 2024.

“A lot of y’all are Amy Coopers to the Black women in your non-profits every day,” another X post read, to which the equity chief responded, “THIS IS A WHOLE WORD!!!!” Amy Cooper is a reference to a white woman describedc as “Central Park Karen” in 2020 after she called the police on a black person who was birdwatching.

“Tax Them To The White Meat!!!” Atta-Mensah wrote in response to someone who wrote that the show "Succession" made them want to tax white people.

Afua Atta-Mensah deleted her X account, along with all of its posts, shortly before joining Mamdani’s administration.

“There is no one I trust more to advance racial equity across our work in City Hall,” Mamdani said at the time.

“Afua Atta-Mensah has dedicated her career to serving the New Yorkers who are so often forgotten in the halls of power."

The controversy follows a string of prior scandals involving Mamdani’s director of the New York City Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants, Cea Weaver, whose past X posts raised concerns about potential discrimination against white people while serving in the administration. Weaver was also captured on video stating that one of the goals of rent control is to devalue the real estate market, further compounding questions and concerns about Mamdani's plan for NYC.

