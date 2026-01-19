RNC Chair Says Rising Left-Wing Radicalism Boosts Republicans for 2026 and 2028

The Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters argued on 77 WABC radio’s the “Cats Roundtable" that the Democrats' shift further to the left is a signal that Republicans will be able to "defy history" and maintain control of Congress following the 2026 midterm elections.

Advertisement

He said the election of figures like New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and other so-called rogue radicals indicates that the Democratic Party is willing to embrace extremism. As many conservative commentators have voiced, the election most likely to implement common-sense policies aligned with its party platform is the one the American people will choose to grant political power.

“What AOC and Mamdani and others are doing is giving confidence to these … left-wing rogue radicals across the country and giving them confidence to run for these races, which in turn turns their primary battles into who can go further to the left,” Gruters said on Sunday. “That helps all of our candidates on the Republican side because we are the party of reasonableness and common sense. I think that the other side has lost touch on reality,”

“Look at New York. You have AOC, you have Mamdani. They are the new face of the Democratic Party,” Gruters said. He added that Republicans would "defy history" by holding onto control of Congress, which normally shifts during midterm elections.

He expressed similar optimism for 2028, noting that many Democrats see New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a viable contender. The progressive lawmaker has built her profile as a prominent so-called democratic socialist and a member of the progressive “Squad.”

“She has a lot of support out there. We’d love to see her as the Democratic nominee,” Gruters said. “Our candidates would love to go one-on-one against her.”

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.