Trump's Letter to Norway's Prime Minister About the Nobel Prize Greenland Is...Something
Protests Erupt In Greenland Over Trump's Plan to Acquire the Country
Trump Rails Against Ilhan Omar, Says She Should Be Imprisoned
Iranian President Is Now Threatening the US
Ah, So That's Why Kamala Harris Didn't Choose Josh Shapiro As Her Running...
The Media Proved How Truly Awful It Is by Posing This Question to...
The Netherlands Trying Integrating Migrants by Housing Them With Dutch Students. Guess Wha...
VIP
Goodbye, Kathleen Kennedy. You Won't Be Missed.
'You Didn't Build That:' Wealthy Journo Thinks California Is Entitled to Steal Billionaire...
This Amateur Hockey Player Died on the Ice. What He Saw Changed His...
Accurately Understanding King Jr.
RNC Chair Says Rising Left-Wing Radicalism Boosts Republicans for 2026 and 2028
ICE Confronts Protesters Protecting Child Sex Offender As Violence Escalates in Minnesota
You Won't Believe What Ilhan Omar Called the United States
Tipsheet

Josh Shapiro Claims Harris Team Fixated on Israel, Questioned If He Was an Israeli Double Agent

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 19, 2026 10:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Pennsylvania Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro revealed in his new memoir, "Where We Keep the Light," which is set to be released later this month, that during his 2024 vetting as a potential vice presidential nominee for Kamala Harris, he was asked whether he was an Israeli agent. The disclosure has fueled further evidence and renewed speculation that Shapiro, widely viewed as a stronger electoral choice than Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, was ultimately passed over because he is Jewish.

Advertisement

Gov. Shapiro said that throughout the vetting process, Harris’ team fixated on his views on Israel. At one point, a member of the former vice president’s team even asked whether Shapiro had ever been a double agent for Israel.

“Had I been a double agent for Israel?” Gov. Shapiro wrote, recalling his incredulous reaction. He said he told the team the question was offensive, only to be met with a blunt response: “Well, we have to ask.”

“Have you ever communicated with an undercover agent of Israel?” the questioner, Dana Remus, who was once a White House counsel, continued. 

Recommended

The Netherlands Trying Integrating Migrants by Housing Them With Dutch Students. Guess What Happened. Amy Curtis
Advertisement

“If they were undercover, I responded, how the hell would I know?” Shapiro replied.

The Pennsylvania governor wrote that he knew Remus was “just doing her job.” But he indicated that the types of questions relating to his Jewish identity and his support for Israel, “said a lot about some of the people around the VP.”

“I believe in free speech, and I’ll defend it with all I’ve got,” he wrote. “Most of the speech on campus, even that which I disagreed with, was peaceful and constitutionally protected. But some wasn’t peaceful.”

Shapiro pointed directly to the demonstrations that swept the United States in the aftermath of October 7, 2023, when Hamas carried out the deadliest attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust. In the weeks that followed, protests and encampments erupted across American universities, not to condemn Hamas, but to denounce Israel for fighting back, accusing the Jewish state of committing “genocide,” and of confining Gazans to what protesters described as an open-air prison.

"I wondered whether these questions were being posed to just me — the only Jewish guy in the running — or if everyone who had not held a federal office was being grilled about Israel in the same way," Shapiro continued.

Advertisement

The revelation comes shortly after the release of Kamala Harris’ memoir, "107 Days," which recounts her short-lived and ultimately unsuccessful presidential campaign. In the book, Harris argues that Shapiro was not a strong choice for vice president, contending that he harbored political ambitions of his own and that her team frequently had to remind him he would be second in command. Harris ultimately selected Walz, writing that he lacked those ambitions and was easier to manage. She also claimed Walz would help her appeal to white male voters, a theory that ultimately proved unsuccessful.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Netherlands Trying Integrating Migrants by Housing Them With Dutch Students. Guess What Happened. Amy Curtis
Trump Rails Against Ilhan Omar, Says She Should Be Imprisoned Jeff Charles
You Won't Believe What Ilhan Omar Called the United States Dmitri Bolt
Trump's Letter to Norway's Prime Minister About the Nobel Prize Greenland Is...Something Matt Vespa
'You Didn't Build That:' Wealthy Journo Thinks California Is Entitled to Steal Billionaire's Money Amy Curtis
The Media Proved How Truly Awful It Is by Posing This Question to Jay Leno Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Netherlands Trying Integrating Migrants by Housing Them With Dutch Students. Guess What Happened. Amy Curtis
Advertisement