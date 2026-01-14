Reconciliation 2.0 Has Arrived
Tipsheet

The Lib Narrative About the Minneapolis ICE Shooting Took Another Brutal Hit

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 14, 2026 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Tom Baker

The Left’s narrative about the ICE shooting in Minneapolis on January 7 just suffered another blow, and the outlet that reported on it is a little surprising. Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot and killed by a federal officer when she accelerated her vehicle toward him. It’s on video; the ICE agent’s cellphone footage all but imploded the 24-36-hour circus from liberals who thought this was murder.

Good was a professional activist; she was tailing ICE officers all day and training others about these convoys aimed at disrupting immigration enforcement raids. She wasn’t scared, nor fleeing for her life. Her partner, Rebecca, could be heard telling her to drive. Contact was made with the ICE agent, and we’ve learned that he suffered internal bleeding from CBS News: 

Tim Walz Just Did a Major Flip-Flop on This Minnesota U.S. Attorney Amy Curtis
The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who fatally shot Renee Good last week in Minneapolis, Jonathan Ross, suffered internal bleeding to the torso following the incident, according to two U.S. officials briefed on his medical condition.  

It was unclear how extensive the bleeding was. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed Ross' injury, but has not yet responded to CBS News' requests for more information. This story will be updated as we learn more.

Videos from the scene showed Ross walking away after the incident. 

Kristi Noem, the Homeland Security secretary, previously acknowledged that Ross was taken to the hospital after the shooting and was released the same day. She said he was recovering from his injuries, describing him as an experienced law enforcement officer who believed he was defending himself and fellow agents.  

"The officer was hit by the vehicle. She hit him. He went to the hospital. A doctor did treat him. He has been released," Noem told reporters on Jan. 7. 

This agent had been struck by cars before in previous confrontations with left-wing agitators.

Good was armed with a three-thousand-pound motor vehicle. We knew the Left’s narrative would collapse. The amount of crow that must be consumed by these clowns is immeasurable. And now, it’s truly been run over.  

Again, a great way to avoid being turned into Swiss cheese by the police is not to ram into them.  

