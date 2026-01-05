Mamdani Once Signed Statement Arguing US Sanctions, Not Socialism, Caused Venezuela’s Destabilization

In 2023, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed a statement blaming the surge of illegal immigration at the southern border in part on U.S. sanctions against Venezuela, arguing that ending “sanctions, exploitative trade agreements, and political coups” would improve the country’s economy and stop Venezuelans from illegally entering the United States.

Advertisement

“Many of the new arrivals have been displaced as a result of destabilizing economic policies by the United States’ ruling class: from the climate crisis caused by multinational corporations to direct foreign interventions against nations like Venezuela, Cuba, and Guatemala,” the September 18 statement by the Democratic Socialists of America read.

“The root causes of the economic precarity and destabilization that has forced thousands to leave their homes and seek shelter in the United States can be attributed to US foreign policy: sanctions, exploitative trade agreements, and political coups," it continued. “By ending sanctions on Venezuela, we can begin to improve the economic conditions contributing to destabilization and displacement.”

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, among 20 other politicians from the state, had also signed the statement.

Following the capture of Venezuela's dictator Nicolás Maduro, Mamdani condemned the action, calling it "an act of war and a violation of federal and international law." Thankfully, President Trump has shown little desire to cooperate with "international law," which is famously unenforceable, and results in little more than strongly worded statements.

I was briefed this morning on the U.S. military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, as well as their planned imprisonment in federal custody here in New York City. Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law. This blatant pursuit of regime change doesn’t just affect those abroad, it directly impacts New Yorkers, including tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home. My focus is their safety and the safety of every New Yorker, and my administration will continue to monitor the situation and issue relevant guidance.

I was briefed this morning on the U.S. military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, as well as their planned imprisonment in federal custody here in New York City.



Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 3, 2026

Furthermore, it is unlikely the United States would face any meaningful retaliation from Venezuela or its acting leaders, who appear eager to cooperate with President Trump.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, is the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.