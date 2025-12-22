Lawmakers Seek Inherent Contempt Charges Against Pam Bondi
US In Hot Pursuit of Another Venezuelan Oil Tanker
DHS Just Made Self-Deportation More Attractive for the Christmas Season
VIP
The Democrats' Human Rights Fallacy
Operation Relentless Justice Cracks Down on Violent Crime Against Children
South Carolina Town Committee Defies Mayor to Keep Christ in Christmas
Does Jared Polis Really Think Colorado 'Protects Freedoms'?
California Businesses Are Shouldering the State's Unpaid $20 Billion COVID Debt
Western Governments Call Them Refugees — Their Travel Habits Say Otherwise
The Argument Is Getting Louder, and the Window Is Getting Narrower
Trump Administration Terminates Offshore Wind Farms Over National Security Concerns
Guess Who Was Named ‘Antisemite of the Year’
The Trump Admin Just Gave Illegal Aliens Even More Reason to Self-Deport
Tulsi Gabbard Reveals the Greatest Threat to Freedom in the US
Tipsheet

Australian PM Apologizes to Jewish Community After Being Booed at Bondi Beach Vigil

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 22, 2025 12:15 PM
Thomas Mukoya/Pool Photo via AP

The Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, issued an apology to the Jewish community a day after being booed while speaking at a vigil for the victims of the Bondi Beach massacre on Sunday.

Advertisement

Following the vigil, Albanese posted on X:

Tonight we stood together as Australians. To reject antisemitism. To remember the precious lives we lost one week ago. And to wrap our arms around the Jewish community who are grieving. This has been a dark week for Australia, but we will never let hate divide us.

“Emotions were raw, and a lot of people in the community are hurting and angry, and some of that anger was directed towards me, and I understand that,” Albanese said, Monday. “As prime minister, I feel the weight of responsibility for an atrocity that happened while I’m prime minister. And I’m sorry for what the Jewish community and our nation as a whole has experienced."

Recommended

Historic Minneapolis Bar Closes, and Guess What It'll Be Converted Into Now Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Following last week's announcement that the government would ban firearms as a solution ot the terror attack, the Prime Minister also announced on Monday that stricter laws would be made around hate speech.

Albanese has faced widespread criticism for failing to curb the nation's growing problem with antisemitism since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out following October 7, 2023. 

The Prime Minister recently announced that the government will review Australia's law enforcement and intelligence agencies, and whether they have the “right powers, structures, processes and sharing arrangements in place to keep Australians safe.” 

Jewish leaders within the country, however, have called for there to be a royal commission (the country's most powerful form of review) to investigate the ISIS-inspired terror attack. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Historic Minneapolis Bar Closes, and Guess What It'll Be Converted Into Now Amy Curtis
The Trump Admin Just Gave Illegal Aliens Even More Reason to Self-Deport Dmitri Bolt
Oh, You Know the Libs Melted Down Over That Line JD Vance Delivered at AmFest Matt Vespa
America Should Grant Political Asylum to Victims of European Tyranny Kurt Schlichter
The Tweet That Perfectly Captures the Reaction to CBS News' Bari Weiss Reportedly Spiking This Story Matt Vespa
Tulsi Gabbard Reveals the Greatest Threat to Freedom in the US Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Historic Minneapolis Bar Closes, and Guess What It'll Be Converted Into Now Amy Curtis
Advertisement