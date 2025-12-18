It's No Shock Why Enrollment in These Large School Districts From Foreign-Language Student...
Texas Republicans Introduce the 'Sharia Free America Caucus'

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 18, 2025 2:00 PM
Two Republican lawmakers, Representatives Keith Self and Chip Roy of Texas, are starting the "Sharia Free America Caucus," which seeks to "protect Western civilization in the United States."

"Anytime you go to a fight, you bring as many friends with you as you can. I'm a military guy," Rep. Self said. "So what we need to do is build this caucus now so that we can start educating the American people to the dangers of Sharia in the United States."

Sharia law, he added, is "fundamentally incompatible with the U.S. Constitution."

"America is facing a threat that directly attacks our Constitution and our Western values: the spread of Sharia law," Rep. Roy said in a statement. "From Texas to every state in this constitutional republic, instances of Sharia adherents masquerading as 'refugees' — and in many cases, sleeper cells connected to terrorist organizations — are threatening the American way of life."

The new caucus already has some support from the Senate, from Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, who told Rep. Self he would be happy to help push some of their legislative goals.

Among the bills they hope to advance are proposals to bar foreign nationals who 'adhere to Sharia' law from entering the U.S. and to federally designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.

While the Republicans' caucus appears largely symbolic, according to Fox News, Rep. Self argued that, given the issues of mass migration and social unrest in countries like the UK and France, including rising crime rates and sexual assaults, action is needed in the United States.

