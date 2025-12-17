President Trump Broadens Full Travel Ban in Wake of Deadly Terror Attacks

President Trump has expanded his travel ban to include Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria, along with those with documents from the Palestinian Authority, and imposed restrictions on an additional 15 countries.

Trump previously placed travel restrictions on travelers from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen, and heightened restrictions on visitors from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela in June.

“The United States must exercise extreme vigilance during the visa-issuance and immigration processes to identify, prior to their admission or entry into the United States, foreign nationals who intend to harm Americans or our national interests,” the president’s proclamation states. “The United States Government must ensure that admitted aliens do not intend to threaten its citizens; undermine or destabilize its culture, government, institutions, or founding principles; or advocate for, aid, or support designated foreign terrorists or other threats to our national security.”

The move comes just days after a string of terrorist attacks.

On Saturday, ISIS killed two U.S. soldiers in Syria, along with a civilian interpreter.

On Sunday in Sydney, Australia, an ISIS-inspired father-and-son duo carried out an antisemitic attack on a Hanukkah celebration, killing more than a dozen people and injuring two dozen more.

And last month, an Afghan national, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, shot two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C., killing one and critically wounding the other.

