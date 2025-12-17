Paris Cancels Its World Famous New Years Eve Celebration Amid Security Concerns

Paris has canceled its New Year's Eve celebration along the Champs-Élysées, amid growing fears of security concerns, and is being replaced with a pre-recorded video and televised countdown.

Paris cancels New Years Eve concert over ‘security concerns.’



The French capital has cancelled its traditional New Year’s Eve concert on the Champs-Élysées, where 1 million people were expected to attend.



It comes after France bolstered security at Christmas markets over… pic.twitter.com/6azCiqhOgL — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 4, 2025

The city's celebration last year drew a crowd of one million people along what many describe as the “most beautiful avenue in the world.”

But because of mass migration, the event is no longer considered safe by the city's police, who urged city officials to encourage people to watch the fireworks from their living rooms.

Champs-Élysées has recently been plagued with violence and lawlessness, as groups of Muslim migrants take to the streets at night, looting luxury stores, and getting into fights with police and others.

Paris police were vague when citing security concerns, blaming the recommendation on “unpredictable crowd movements” and not adding further details. Last year, thousands of police officers were deployed for the event.

“It’s obvious that this is the result of massive unvetted Muslim immigration into Europe,” Daniel Di Martino, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, stated. “Western Europe has had a terrorism problem for many years now, and that has been exacerbated because of unvetted Islamic immigration as a result of the refugee crisis of over a decade ago.”

Even open-air Christmas markets are being considered unsafe, with France’s interior minister, Laurent Nuñez, warning of a “very high terror threat,” specifically naming groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda. The French government, in response, has increased police presence, limited vehicle access, and even mobilized its intelligence agencies.

“Christmas markets are popular and symbolic gathering places that are likely to be targeted by violent or politically motivated attacks,” Nuñez said.

This year, France has already thwarted half a dozen terrorist plots.

“When you read the propaganda of terrorist groups, Christmas markets are targets as are law enforcement officers, as are places of worship of the Jewish community, as are a number of public institutions,” Nuñez said on French television.

Bruno Retailleau, the head of Les Républicains and former interior minister, said that “Unfortunately, in France, there is such a turn toward savagery that everything becomes a pretext for violence.”

