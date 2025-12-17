This Is How Democrats Feel About Jasmine Crockett's Run for Senate
These House Republicans Joined With Hakeem Jeffries to Approve Obamacare Discharge Petitio...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says the 'Dam Is Breaking' on Trump's Hold on the...
Report: This Trump Administration Official Could Be Stepping Down Soon
Fani Willis Plays the Race Card During Georgia Senate Hearing
Assad Is Gone but One Year Later, Syria’s Problems Remain
Comer Postpones Clinton Depositions in Epstein Case Until January, Threatens Contempt Char...
A Federal Judge Just Handed President Trump Another Win
Patriots Rally Around Target Employee Harassed by Leftist Karen
A Wave of Antisemitic Attacks Rocks New York City
Appeals Court Unanimously Rules to Allow National Guard to Remain in DC
President Trump Broadens Full Travel Ban in Wake of Deadly Terror Attacks
Jack Smith Arrives on Capitol Hill to Face Closed-Door Grilling on Trump Prosecutions
Meet the Hero Cop Who Single-Handedly Killed the Bondi Beach Terrorists
Tipsheet

Paris Cancels Its World Famous New Years Eve Celebration Amid Security Concerns

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 17, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Paris has canceled its New Year's Eve celebration along the Champs-Élysées, amid growing fears of security concerns, and is being replaced with a pre-recorded video and televised countdown.

Advertisement

The city's celebration last year drew a crowd of one million people along what many describe as the “most beautiful avenue in the world.” 

But because of mass migration, the event is no longer considered safe by the city's police, who urged city officials to encourage people to watch the fireworks from their living rooms. 

Champs-Élysées has recently been plagued with violence and lawlessness, as groups of Muslim migrants take to the streets at night, looting luxury stores, and getting into fights with police and others.

Paris police were vague when citing security concerns, blaming the recommendation on “unpredictable crowd movements” and not adding further details. Last year, thousands of police officers were deployed for the event.

“It’s obvious that this is the result of massive unvetted Muslim immigration into Europe,” Daniel Di Martino, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, stated. “Western Europe has had a terrorism problem for many years now, and that has been exacerbated because of unvetted Islamic immigration as a result of the refugee crisis of over a decade ago.”

Recommended

Who Is Mustapha Kourbach? And Why Is Brown University Scrubbing His Entire Existence Off Their Site? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM TERRORISM

Even open-air Christmas markets are being considered unsafe, with France’s interior minister, Laurent Nuñez, warning of a “very high terror threat,” specifically naming groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda. The French government, in response, has increased police presence, limited vehicle access, and even mobilized its intelligence agencies. 

“Christmas markets are popular and symbolic gathering places that are likely to be targeted by violent or politically motivated attacks,” Nuñez said.

This year, France has already thwarted half a dozen terrorist plots. 

“When you read the propaganda of terrorist groups, Christmas markets are targets as are law enforcement officers, as are places of worship of the Jewish community, as are a number of public institutions,” Nuñez said on French television. 

Bruno Retailleau, the head of Les Républicains and former interior minister, said that “Unfortunately, in France, there is such a turn toward savagery that everything becomes a pretext for violence.”

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Who Is Mustapha Kourbach? And Why Is Brown University Scrubbing His Entire Existence Off Their Site? Matt Vespa
Patriots Rally Around Target Employee Harassed by Leftist Karen Amy Curtis
A Federal Judge Just Handed President Trump Another Win Amy Curtis
These House Republicans Joined With Hakeem Jeffries to Approve Obamacare Discharge Petition Jeff Charles
Meet the Hero Cop Who Single-Handedly Killed the Bondi Beach Terrorists Dmitri Bolt
This Is How Democrats Feel About Jasmine Crockett's Run for Senate Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Who Is Mustapha Kourbach? And Why Is Brown University Scrubbing His Entire Existence Off Their Site? Matt Vespa
Advertisement