A Wave of Antisemitic Attacks Rocks New York City

A wave of attacks targeting Jewish people has hit New York City.

On Monday, a father and son assaulted two Orthodox Jewish students on a Brooklyn subway.

#BREAKING: Father & son duo physically assault Orthodox Jews on NYC subway, threaten to KILL them.



Antisemitism exploding in New York—when will it stop?

The attackers hurled antisemitic slurs like "F**k the Jews" starting at the Franklin Avenue station, but the altercation eventually escalated to grabbing victims by the collar, punching, kicking, and death threats, including "I'll kill you," with one mimicking a gun gesture to a victim's head.

The attackers remain at large, with the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force investigating.

And then on Tuesday, a man approached a Jewish individual on the street, shouting anti-Semitic slurs before stabbing him in the chest. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital. The suspect has not yet been apprehended, and the NYPD has launched a manhunt.

"At approximately 4:10 P.M., in the vicinity of Kingston Avenue and Lincoln Place, in the confines of the 77th Precinct, a 35-year-old male victim was walking when he was approached by an unidentified individual. The unidentified individual made anti-Jewish statements and then proceeded to stab the victim in the chest with a knife," police told Fox News Digital in a statement. "The individual was last seen fleeing the location on foot towards Sterling Place and Albany Avenue."

A Jewish man in Crown Heights, Brooklyn was stabbed in the chest tonight in an unprovoked attack by this man, who shouted antisemitic statements.



If you have information about his identity or location, call 1-800-577-TIPS.



But don't worry - @bungarsargon says Americans are…

NYC Mayor Eric Adams condemned the stabbing in a statement.

"Evil, hateful, antisemitic violence must come to an end. We cannot let this hate persist in our city, and we will never back down. We are praying for this man and his family, and the NYPD Hate Crimes Division is investigating this incident as we speak."

This comes shortly after an anti-Semitic terror attack in Australia and amid rising anti-Semitism in the United States, both among elements of the left and fringe groups on the right.

