This Is How Democrats Feel About Jasmine Crockett's Run for Senate
These House Republicans Joined With Hakeem Jeffries to Approve Obamacare Discharge Petitio...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says the 'Dam Is Breaking' on Trump's Hold on the...
Report: This Trump Administration Official Could Be Stepping Down Soon
Fani Willis Plays the Race Card During Georgia Senate Hearing
Assad Is Gone but One Year Later, Syria’s Problems Remain
Comer Postpones Clinton Depositions in Epstein Case Until January, Threatens Contempt Char...
A Federal Judge Just Handed President Trump Another Win
Patriots Rally Around Target Employee Harassed by Leftist Karen
A Wave of Antisemitic Attacks Rocks New York City
Appeals Court Unanimously Rules to Allow National Guard to Remain in DC
President Trump Broadens Full Travel Ban in Wake of Deadly Terror Attacks
Jack Smith Arrives on Capitol Hill to Face Closed-Door Grilling on Trump Prosecutions
Paris Cancels Its World Famous New Years Eve Celebration Amid Security Concerns
Tipsheet

Meet the Hero Cop Who Single-Handedly Killed the Bondi Beach Terrorists

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 17, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Mark Baker

Detective Senior Constable Cesar “Cess” Barraza, a local detective who once appeared on a reality TV show, has been credited with single-handedly stopping the anti-Semitic massacre at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

Advertisement

Barraza was filmed taking cover behind a tree and firing at the two suspects with nothing but a handgun from around 130 feet away. 

He had been a police officer for 16 years and was featured on the reality TV show, "Recruits," which followed young officers who had just begun their careers. When asked why he chose to be a cop, he replied, “Because I hate crime.” 

The police veteran’s aim has been described by law enforcement as the shot of a lifetime, according to the Daily Telegraph, with sources noting that even law enforcement's best shooters would have struggled to make the shot from that distance.

Recommended

Who Is Mustapha Kourbach? And Why Is Brown University Scrubbing His Entire Existence Off Their Site? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ANTISEMITISM CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM FIREARMS TERRORISM

“The second shot has astounded firearms experts… they actually can’t believe it,” one source told the outlet.

Authorities are still examining ballistic evidence to confirm if Barraza was responsible for killing the terrorists.

Fifty-year-old Sajid Akram was killed at the scene, and his 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram, was critically injured after they opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration. Police located an improvised explosive device and a homemade ISIS flag in the suspect's vehicle. 

On Wednesday, Naveed was charged with 59 offenses, including 15 charges of murder, one count of murder for each fatality, and one count of committing a terrorist act, after he woke from a coma in a Sydney hospital. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Who Is Mustapha Kourbach? And Why Is Brown University Scrubbing His Entire Existence Off Their Site? Matt Vespa
Patriots Rally Around Target Employee Harassed by Leftist Karen Amy Curtis
A Federal Judge Just Handed President Trump Another Win Amy Curtis
These House Republicans Joined With Hakeem Jeffries to Approve Obamacare Discharge Petition Jeff Charles
President Trump Broadens Full Travel Ban in Wake of Deadly Terror Attacks Dmitri Bolt
This Is How Democrats Feel About Jasmine Crockett's Run for Senate Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Who Is Mustapha Kourbach? And Why Is Brown University Scrubbing His Entire Existence Off Their Site? Matt Vespa
Advertisement