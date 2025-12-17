This Is How Democrats Feel About Jasmine Crockett's Run for Senate
Tipsheet

Jack Smith Arrives on Capitol Hill to Face Closed-Door Grilling on Trump Prosecutions

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 17, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith arrived on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to face the House Judiciary Committee, which is investigating his prosecutions of President Trump, including the cases he brought against Trump over the handling of classified documents and the effort to overturn the 2020 election, as well as Smith’s role, alongside the Biden Justice Department, in pushing for the August 2022 Mar-a-Lago search warrant despite objections from FBI officials.

He is also expected to be grilled over Operation Arctic Frost, where he secretly subpoenaed Republican lawmakers’ phone logs.  

Smith has maintained that “but for Mr. Trump’s election and imminent return to the presidency, the office assessed that the admissible evidence was sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial.”

Related:

CONGRESS DOJ DONALD TRUMP FBI ARCTIC FROST

The House Judiciary Committee will question Smith behind closed doors, giving lawmakers far more time than the five minutes typically allotted in public hearings. The closed-door format also strips away the incentive to grandstand for the cameras, allowing members to press Smith with serious, substantive questions. Republicans now have a rare opportunity to do exactly that, and should make full use of it

