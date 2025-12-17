Jack Smith Arrives on Capitol Hill to Face Closed-Door Grilling on Trump Prosecutions

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith arrived on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to face the House Judiciary Committee, which is investigating his prosecutions of President Trump, including the cases he brought against Trump over the handling of classified documents and the effort to overturn the 2020 election, as well as Smith’s role, alongside the Biden Justice Department, in pushing for the August 2022 Mar-a-Lago search warrant despite objections from FBI officials.

NOW: Former special counsel Jack Smith arrives for closed door deposition with House lawmakers. He takes no questions as swarms of press crowd him on his way to offer testimony about his Trump prosecutions. pic.twitter.com/xSOKAnvUh8 — Kaelan Deese (@KaelanDC) December 17, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: A terrified Jack Smith was just CONFRONTED by Bill Melugin on Capitol Hill and he had NOTHING to say about his violation of President Trump's rights



He's running to testify behind CLOSED DOORS



Jack Smith needs to be arrested



"Do you have any regrets about the way… pic.twitter.com/LzqIYIMOfZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 17, 2025

BREAKING: Crooked Jack Smith is about to testify to Congress behind closed doors in a private session on how he POLITICALLY PERSECUTED Trump.



He should be escorted in and out of the building in HANDCUFFS and be carted off to prison immediately after!



Start holding these people… pic.twitter.com/a3kX6gBnat — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 17, 2025

He is also expected to be grilled over Operation Arctic Frost, where he secretly subpoenaed Republican lawmakers’ phone logs.

Smith has maintained that “but for Mr. Trump’s election and imminent return to the presidency, the office assessed that the admissible evidence was sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial.”

🚨BREAKING: Before his closed door meeting with Congress, Jack Smith’s team told reporters: “Jack Smith, a career prosecutor, conducted this investigation based on the facts and the law, and nothing more.”



The message is unmistakable: this isn’t political theater, it’s a legal… pic.twitter.com/lOKd1ruivr — TheCommonVoice (@MaxRumbleX) December 17, 2025

The House Judiciary Committee will question Smith behind closed doors, giving lawmakers far more time than the five minutes typically allotted in public hearings. The closed-door format also strips away the incentive to grandstand for the cameras, allowing members to press Smith with serious, substantive questions. Republicans now have a rare opportunity to do exactly that, and should make full use of it

