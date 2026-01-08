Can JD Vance Be Present for Every White House Press Briefing? This Was...
Family Member of Woman Who Tried to Ram ICE Agents in Minneapolis Had...
Jimmy Kimmel's Rant About the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis Shows Why Comedians Can't...
Senate Just Voted on a Resolution Limiting Trump's Ability to Approve Military Operations...
VIP
Minnesota Prosecutors Considering Murder Charge for ICE Agent
VIP
Kicking Off the Year With Press Derangement, Contradictions, and Slanted Approaches to Sob...
Rep. Emily Randall Knows Who Congress Should Really Target for Fraud, and It's...
'Is Our Children Learning:' Check Out This Sign at the Domestic Terrorist Rally...
Ted Cruz Calls for Impeachment of Two Federal Judges Over ‘Constitutional Injury’
America First Lawmakers Must Punch Back As Europe Forces Importation of Harmful Regulation...
You Won't Believe What this Socialist CA Mayor Said About the Bondi Beach...
JD Vance Predicts a Rough Road for Democrats in 2028
ICE Agent Who Killed Woman After She Tried to Run Him Over Had...
Marriott Employee Fired After Allegedly Doxxing ICE Agents on Social Media
Tipsheet

DOGE Just Updated Its Website. Here's How Much It's Saved.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 08, 2026 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Almost a year ago, Elon Musk said he was "100 percent certain" that federal entitlement fraud in Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, and the like far outstripped any private fraud scam.

Advertisement

He was right.

And his efforts to use the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) were met with welcome enthusiasm by conservatives but angered a lot of Democrats and Leftists. Despite that, when Musk stepped back from DOGE in May, the program had saved $160B and cut more than 250,000 government jobs.

“In the grand scheme of things, I think we’ve been effective,” Musk said at the time. “The federal government is a gigantic beast — very complicated — and so if you’re trying to figure out how to stop waste and fraud, you’ve got to map the territory. That required three months of intense effort, and you have to build the team as well.”

Today, DOGE updated its website and it shows that the savings have now exceeded $215B, which works out to about $1,335.40 per taxpayer.

Musk himself reposted the update himself, and he's been hammering the fraud issue, warning continued misuse of tax dollars will bankrupt America.

Recommended

Family Member of Woman Who Tried to Ram ICE Agents in Minneapolis Had the Perfect Take Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DOGE ELON MUSK

He even said fraud is likely at least 20 percent of the federal budget.

Social media users would like to see more cuts to wasteful spending.

The Minnesota fraud scandal has made it very clear that we are spending way too much money, and do not need to tax anyone more to pay for social programs. At least $9 billion was wasted in Minnesota, money that should have been used to help Americans who are truly in need.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Family Member of Woman Who Tried to Ram ICE Agents in Minneapolis Had the Perfect Take Matt Vespa
Can JD Vance Be Present for Every White House Press Briefing? This Was Masterful Today Matt Vespa
'Is Our Children Learning:' Check Out This Sign at the Domestic Terrorist Rally in Minnesota Amy Curtis
Marriott Employee Fired After Allegedly Doxxing ICE Agents on Social Media Scott McClallen
The Nightmare That Would Have Been President Kamala Harris Kurt Schlichter
Ted Cruz Calls for Impeachment of Two Federal Judges Over ‘Constitutional Injury’ Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Family Member of Woman Who Tried to Ram ICE Agents in Minneapolis Had the Perfect Take Matt Vespa
Advertisement