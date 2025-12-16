Here Are the Charges Nick Reiner Faces in the Deaths of Rob and...
Yeah, Susie Wiles Went Nuclear in Her Vanity Fair Interview, but There's a...
Trump Administration Just Made a Huge Move Against Drug Cartels
Gavin Newsom's Comms Guy Throws Tantrum Over Nicki Minaj Criticism
VIP
Dear New York Times: Jane Austen Does Not Need ‘X-Rated’ Help to Endure
Australia Dropped the Gun Control Ball With the Bondi Beach Terrorist
Are Democrats Getting Desperate About Epstein?
Why Johnny Can't Read
President Trump Orders a Full Oil Blockade on Venezuela
You Won't Believe What the Minneapolis Police Chief Invoked to Defend Illegal Immigrants
18 States Sue Trump Administration Over $100K H-1B Visa Fee, Calling It 'Unlawful'
VIP
Bondi Beach Horror Sparks Fiery Criticism From Holocaust Survivor’s Daughter, Injured in T...
Jewish Couple Killed Trying to Stop Gunman: The First Victims of the Antisemitic...
HHS Opens Investigation Into Minnesota Fraud
Tipsheet

These RINO Senators Backed a Bill Seeking to Overturn Trump Executive Order on Federal Unions

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 16, 2025 6:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

RINO Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine have co-sponsored a bill with Senate Democrats to reverse a Trump executive order on federal unions, which barred collective bargaining for a majority of federal unions across federal agencies, including the Departments of War, Justice, State, Energy, and Veterans Affairs.

Advertisement

Last week, the House passed its version of the bill, called the American Workers Protection Act, with the help of several Republican lawmakers. However, Republican support in the Senate is unlikely.

Sen. Collins told Fox News Digital that "collective bargaining, which is afforded to federal employees under the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978, should be restored." 

Sen. Murkowski said that federal employees "deserved these protections," and that "Collective bargaining rights and workplace protections have lifted up federal employees across the United States for decades, protecting them from unsafe working conditions and political retribution."

However, the bill is unlikely to advance, as it sits in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee—chaired by Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, a supporter of right-to-work legislation, while Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, a more pro-union Republican, remains skeptical of the bill.

Recommended

Yeah, Susie Wiles Went Nuclear in Her Vanity Fair Interview, but There's a Major Catch Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CONGRESS DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS LISA MURKOWSKI SUSAN COLLINS DEPARTMENT OF WAR

In an era where the president is fighting to hold government workers accountable, giving federal unions greater power is a step in the wrong direction. Federal employees exist to serve the American people, not exploit them. Empowering these unions only entrenches corruption and shields bureaucrats from responsibility. Any Republican senator who supports them is putting America last, not America First.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yeah, Susie Wiles Went Nuclear in Her Vanity Fair Interview, but There's a Major Catch Matt Vespa
New FBI Memos Drop Bombshell About the Mar-a-Lago Ransacking Matt Vespa
You Won't Believe What the Minneapolis Police Chief Invoked to Defend Illegal Immigrants Dmitri Bolt
After Failing to Engage Bondi Beach Terrorists, Guess Who the Australian Police Did Shoot Amy Curtis
President Trump Orders a Full Oil Blockade on Venezuela Dmitri Bolt
Are Democrats Getting Desperate About Epstein? Byron York

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Yeah, Susie Wiles Went Nuclear in Her Vanity Fair Interview, but There's a Major Catch Matt Vespa
Advertisement