These RINO Senators Backed a Bill Seeking to Overturn Trump Executive Order on Federal Unions

RINO Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine have co-sponsored a bill with Senate Democrats to reverse a Trump executive order on federal unions, which barred collective bargaining for a majority of federal unions across federal agencies, including the Departments of War, Justice, State, Energy, and Veterans Affairs.

Last week, the House passed its version of the bill, called the American Workers Protection Act, with the help of several Republican lawmakers. However, Republican support in the Senate is unlikely.

Sen. Collins told Fox News Digital that "collective bargaining, which is afforded to federal employees under the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978, should be restored."

Sen. Murkowski said that federal employees "deserved these protections," and that "Collective bargaining rights and workplace protections have lifted up federal employees across the United States for decades, protecting them from unsafe working conditions and political retribution."

However, the bill is unlikely to advance, as it sits in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee—chaired by Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, a supporter of right-to-work legislation, while Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, a more pro-union Republican, remains skeptical of the bill.

In an era where the president is fighting to hold government workers accountable, giving federal unions greater power is a step in the wrong direction. Federal employees exist to serve the American people, not exploit them. Empowering these unions only entrenches corruption and shields bureaucrats from responsibility. Any Republican senator who supports them is putting America last, not America First.

