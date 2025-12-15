FBI Releases New Images of the Suspect in the Brown University Shooting
It's About Time: Trump Has Designated This a Weapon of Mass Destruction
If These Three Words Dominate a News Presser, You Shouldn't Go on Television
We Have More Details on the Killing of Rob Reiner and His Wife...
VIP
Australia's Prime Minister Vows More Gun Restrictions After Terrorist Attack
What This Muslim Man Did During the Australia Shooting Will Shock You
The Trial of Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Started Today. Here's the Day One...
VIP
Australia Proves Gun Control Doesn't Work
From Anxiety to Alignment: What This Week’s Data Tells Us About the Right’s...
Jake Tapper Says Trump Gets Extra Scrutiny Because He Didn’t Press Biden Enough
Progressive Podcast Host Says Charlie Kirk 'Justified' His Death Because He Supported Gun...
Sen. John Kennedy Mocks Jasmine Crockett’s Senate Bid: ‘The Voices in Her Head...
VIP
Chile Elects Trump-Style Conservative José Antonio Kast as President
Rabbi Killed in Antisemitic Terror Attack Had His Warnings Ignored by the Australian...
Tipsheet

This Actress Had an Insane Meltdown Over Trump Calling a Reporter 'Piggy'

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 15, 2025 7:00 PM
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Actress Leslie Jones went on a profanity-laced rant on the ironically named "The Best People with Nicolle Wallace" podcast, over President Trump saying a female reporter to, “quiet, piggy.”

Advertisement

"Let me explain something to you," she began. "I don't understand how these people let that hap...I don't mean no harm if we would've said 'shut up piggy' to me, I would've been like 'You fat...[prolonged bleep]." 

She continued:

"You stankin b*stard. You wouldn't be able to talk to me like that. Who you callin piggy you fat [prolonged bleep]." 

"I mean like how are yall not losing your sh*t like that? He called a woman 'piggy!' If Obama did that, if Biden did that, they woulda dragged out to the yard and executed him right there.

"I think because he's been so crazy in the public arena for so long, people just shrug their shoulders," Wallace added. "But that's the woman getting insulted. I'm starting to wonder about the people watching. Right? Because, listen, I've got a kid in school, if you're a kid in school, there's the same punishment for the bully and the people who watch the bully. So I'm starting to wonder psychologically about myself. Like I'm watching this happen, and I don't say anything, like at some point we are all part of the problem."

Recommended

We Have More Details on the Killing of Rob Reiner and His Wife Michele Singer...and It's Ghastly Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CIVIL RIGHTS DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT FREE SPEECH

"Yes!" Jones exclaimed.

Trump’s remarks are nothing new, but Democrats relentlessly target them for cheap political gain—classic Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Have More Details on the Killing of Rob Reiner and His Wife Michele Singer...and It's Ghastly Matt Vespa
The Trial of Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Started Today. Here's the Day One Recap Amy Curtis
FBI Releases New Images of the Suspect in the Brown University Shooting Matt Vespa
The Weekend’s Gun Tragedies Show Why You Must Buy (Even More) Guns Kurt Schlichter
Here's the Image That Says It All About the Australian Police Response to the Bondi Terror Attack Matt Vespa
If These Three Words Dominate a News Presser, You Shouldn't Go on Television Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Have More Details on the Killing of Rob Reiner and His Wife Michele Singer...and It's Ghastly Matt Vespa
Advertisement