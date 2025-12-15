This Actress Had an Insane Meltdown Over Trump Calling a Reporter 'Piggy'

Actress Leslie Jones went on a profanity-laced rant on the ironically named "The Best People with Nicolle Wallace" podcast, over President Trump saying a female reporter to, “quiet, piggy.”

"Let me explain something to you," she began. "I don't understand how these people let that hap...I don't mean no harm if we would've said 'shut up piggy' to me, I would've been like 'You fat...[prolonged bleep]."

She continued:

"You stankin b*stard. You wouldn't be able to talk to me like that. Who you callin piggy you fat [prolonged bleep]."

"I mean like how are yall not losing your sh*t like that? He called a woman 'piggy!' If Obama did that, if Biden did that, they woulda dragged out to the yard and executed him right there.

🚨NEW: Leslie Jones has *FULL-BLOWN MELTDOWN* over Trump calling reporter "PIGGY"🐷@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/O6qR0CccPa — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) December 15, 2025

"I think because he's been so crazy in the public arena for so long, people just shrug their shoulders," Wallace added. "But that's the woman getting insulted. I'm starting to wonder about the people watching. Right? Because, listen, I've got a kid in school, if you're a kid in school, there's the same punishment for the bully and the people who watch the bully. So I'm starting to wonder psychologically about myself. Like I'm watching this happen, and I don't say anything, like at some point we are all part of the problem."

"Yes!" Jones exclaimed.

Trump’s remarks are nothing new, but Democrats relentlessly target them for cheap political gain—classic Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

