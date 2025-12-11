Indiana Senate Majority Leader Gives Fiery Speech In Defense of Redistricting

Debate has ensued in Indiana over whether the Republican controlled state government should redraw the state's congressional map, securing two extra seats for Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections. The state currently has seven Republicans in Congress and two Democrats.

Advertisement

Indiana Senate Majority Leader Chris Garten, gave a fiery speech on the floor of the legislature, urging his fellow lawmakers to approve the new map.

"Some will say these maps are political. Let me be clear: You're damn right they are," he yelled, slamming a hand on the podium. "Political policy is political! Safe streets are political! Look at Indianapolis! Affordable electricity is political. A drug-free Indiana is political. Peace in the Middle East is political. I dealt with it firsthand. If drawing a map that secures two more seats for the Republican party means that we continue to see overdose deaths drop by 20 percent, then I'll draw that map every single day of the week, and twice on Sunday! If drawing a map means that we'll continue to see a 93 percent drop in illegal immigration, then I'll sing it with a smile on my face. We're not here to be neutral arbiters of decline. We're here to be active agents of American greatness."

Indiana Senate Majority Leader Chris Garten just gave a fiery speech in favor of the 9-0 map:



"Some will say these maps are political. Let me be clear: You're DAMN RIGHT they are... Safe streets are political. Affordable electricity is political. A drug free Indiana is… pic.twitter.com/IiKUWX6oBk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 11, 2025

The final vote on the map is set for Thursday night.

President Trump has urged Republican-led states to redraw their congressional maps to help preserve a GOP majority in the House heading into the 2026 midterms. Thus far, only Texas, Missouri, and North Carolina have enacted new maps that benefit Republicans. California remains the lone Democratic-controlled state to approve a redistricting change, via the statewide vote on Proposition 50.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.