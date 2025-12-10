DHS Says This College Tried to Protect an Illegal Immigrant Sex Offender From...
Tipsheet

Trump Boasts Wage Gains, Cheaper Groceries, and Falling Gas Prices at Pennsylvania Rally

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 10, 2025 1:30 PM
Pool via AP

President Trump spent Tuesday night leading a rally in Pennsylvania, touting his administration's economic success as both Democrats and Republicans have turned their focus to affordability. 

"They caused the high prices, and we're bringing them down," Trump told the crowd. "Lower prices, bigger paychecks – you're getting lower prices, bigger paychecks, we're getting inflation – we're crushing it – and you're getting much higher wages. The only thing that is really going up big – it's called the stock market and your 401ks." 

In November, America watched as a self-described democratic socialist, Zohran Mamdani, won an election in the seat of global capitalism, New York City. His primary campaign focus was tackling the city's increasing cost of living and out-of-control housing prices. While his solutions are designed to make affordability worse, Americans couldn't help but zero in on it as an issue.

Trump on Tuesday rolled out a fresh batch of economic stats, arguing that life is better for American workers under his watch than it ever was under Biden. He claimed real wages “plummeted” by about $3,000 during Biden’s term — but in Trump’s second administration, he said the average factory worker has pocketed an extra $1,300 in real wage gains, construction workers are up more than $1,800, and miners have seen a $3,300 boost. 

Trump then shifted to the decreasing costs of everyday essentials. Citing a report from Walmart, the president said a full Thanksgiving meal, turkey, sides, everything, is about 25 percent cheaper today. He added that turkeys specifically are down 33 percent. Trump said that egg prices have "dropped like a rock" during his second term, noting they are down 80 percent since March.

"One of the most important ways we're defeating inflation is by unleashing American energy, including oil, gas, and clean, beautiful coal," Trump added, citing data he said showed 22 different states have lower gas prices today than they ever have in the last seven years.

"I can't say affordability hoax because I agree the prices were too high. I can't call it a hoax because they'll misconstrue that. But they use the word affordability, and that's their only word," Trump said. "They say ‘affordability,' and everyone says, ‘Oh, that must mean Trump has high prices.’ No. Our prices are coming down tremendously from the highest prices in the history of our country."

Trump added that Democrats talking about affordability "is like Bonnie and Clyde preaching about public safety."

He also told the crowd that Republicans have the advantage of being able to sell affordability, without having to "sell" other ridiculous ideas, like protecting men in women's sports, or arguing for an open border.

"We don't have to sell men in women's sports. We don't have to sell transgender to everybody. We don't have to sell open borders where the whole world is allowed to come into our country from prisons and everywhere," Trump added. "That's our message. They gave you high prices. They gave you the highest inflation in history. And we're giving you, we're bringing those prices down rapidly."

