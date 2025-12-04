J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI
Afghan National Reportedly Passed All Checks, But There's an Obvious Issue Here
Democrats Really Thought They Were Doing Something With This Epstein 'Reveal'
Ilhan Omar Threatens Companies 'Collaborating' With Trump
As Eric Adams Leaves Office, Check Out His Parting Shot at Successor Zohram...
New Video Delivers Another Blow to the Democrats' Claims of Hegseth 'War Crimes'
Chinese Scientist Deported After Smuggling Crop-Killing Fungus Into the US
Halle Berry Humiliates Gavin Newsom at NYT Book Summit: 'He Should Not Be...
Guess What Happened After Minnesota Declined to Jail a Twice-Convicted Somali Rapist
Rep. Shri Thanedar Announces Pointless Articles of Impeachment Against Secretary Hegseth
You Can Never Leave: California Revisits Retroactive Taxes to Cover Massive Budget Woes
Hit the Road Jack and Don’t Ya Plug in No More, No...
ICE Arrests Yet Another Afghan National with Terror Connections Just Miles From DC
Jeffrey Epstein’s Sexual Scandals Are Distractions From the Real Threats
Tipsheet

Jaguar Fires Creative Chief Behind Disastrous Woke Rebrand

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 04, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

Gerry McGovern, the chief creative officer at Jaguar, responsible for the company's woke, disastrous rebrand, has reportedly been fired, just months after a new CEO took over the company. 

Advertisement

McGovern had been with the company for more than 20 years and was the driving force behind the ad campaign, which drew overwhelmingly negative reactions from fans. It also led to a drop in sales for the company by 97.5 percent in Europe.

Released in November 2024, the "Copy of Nothing" campaign featured a flashy, colorful commercial showcasing people in vibrant, eccentric outfits wielding sledgehammers, painting over the camera lens, and striking dramatic poses to the music. Many were left wondering if it had even been a car commercial. Even Elon Musk commented on the ad, asking, “Do you sell cars?”

Recommended

J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ELON MUSK WOKE

The Jaguar social media account responded to commenters criticizing the ad, which had not featured a single Jaguar, writing vaguly poetic and unhelpful comments like: “The story is unfolding. Stay tuned,” “We’re shifting gears, not our purpose,” and “Consider this the first brushstroke.” 

The ad had apparently been used to launch a new line of electric vehicles.

Managing director Rawdon Glover complained about the backlash in an interview with the Financial Times, arguing the ad campaign's "message" was drowned in “a blaze of intolerance.” He also said the ad was never meant to be viewed as woke.

McGovern adamantly defended the ad at the time, saying:

Jaguar has its roots in originality. Sir William Lyons, our founder, believed that ‘a Jaguar should be a copy of nothing.’ Our vision for Jaguar today is informed by this philosophy. New Jaguar is a brand built around Exuberant Modernism. It is imaginative, bold and artistic at every touchpoint. It is unique and fearless. We are creating Jaguar for the future, restoring its status as a brand that enriches the lives of our clients and the Jaguar community.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI Matt Vespa
The Democrats Always Take Sides Against Normal People Like You Kurt Schlichter
New Video Delivers Another Blow to the Democrats' Claims of Hegseth 'War Crimes' Amy Curtis
Guess What Happened After Minnesota Declined to Jail a Twice-Convicted Somali Rapist Amy Curtis
You Can Never Leave: California Revisits Retroactive Taxes to Cover Massive Budget Woes Amy Curtis
Report: The FBI Is 'All F**ked Up' Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement