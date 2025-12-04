Jaguar Fires Creative Chief Behind Disastrous Woke Rebrand

Gerry McGovern, the chief creative officer at Jaguar, responsible for the company's woke, disastrous rebrand, has reportedly been fired, just months after a new CEO took over the company.

BREAKING - Gerry McGovern, the architect of Jaguar’s 2024 woke ad and rebrand that caused a 97.5% sales collapse, has been fired and escorted from the building while the company scrambles to erase all traces of the disastrous campaign. pic.twitter.com/VVi4P74gYl — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 3, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Jaguar just FIRED Design Boss Gerry McGovern — the mastermind behind their disastrous woke “relaunch.”



McGovern rolled out an ad campaign preaching “copy nothing,” yet the entire rebrand was packed with the same tired, performative woke imagery we’ve seen for years.… pic.twitter.com/QOw5dTFth9 — Woke War Room (@WokeWarRoom) December 3, 2025

McGovern had been with the company for more than 20 years and was the driving force behind the ad campaign, which drew overwhelmingly negative reactions from fans. It also led to a drop in sales for the company by 97.5 percent in Europe.

Released in November 2024, the "Copy of Nothing" campaign featured a flashy, colorful commercial showcasing people in vibrant, eccentric outfits wielding sledgehammers, painting over the camera lens, and striking dramatic poses to the music. Many were left wondering if it had even been a car commercial. Even Elon Musk commented on the ad, asking, “Do you sell cars?”

How to kill a Jaguar



Today, Jaguar’s design boss was fired and escorted from the office. Why? Because he’s the last sr person around who killed Jaguar.



My grandfather was a union steward and a metal cutter in the British car industry making some of the most iconic… pic.twitter.com/ayc7ciK6I8 — David Knight Legg (@KnightLegg) December 3, 2025

The Jaguar social media account responded to commenters criticizing the ad, which had not featured a single Jaguar, writing vaguly poetic and unhelpful comments like: “The story is unfolding. Stay tuned,” “We’re shifting gears, not our purpose,” and “Consider this the first brushstroke.”

The ad had apparently been used to launch a new line of electric vehicles.

Managing director Rawdon Glover complained about the backlash in an interview with the Financial Times, arguing the ad campaign's "message" was drowned in “a blaze of intolerance.” He also said the ad was never meant to be viewed as woke.

McGovern adamantly defended the ad at the time, saying:

Jaguar has its roots in originality. Sir William Lyons, our founder, believed that ‘a Jaguar should be a copy of nothing.’ Our vision for Jaguar today is informed by this philosophy. New Jaguar is a brand built around Exuberant Modernism. It is imaginative, bold and artistic at every touchpoint. It is unique and fearless. We are creating Jaguar for the future, restoring its status as a brand that enriches the lives of our clients and the Jaguar community.

