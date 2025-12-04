A Student Planned a Mass Shooting at This University Before Police Stopped Him
Josh Shapiro Blasts Kamala Harris Over Lies: 'She's Trying to Sell Books and Cover Her A**'

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 04, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro torched former Vice President and failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris over her comments about him in her new memoir, "107 Days." The book details the shortest run for president in U.S. history, where Harris blamed everyone from the American people to former President Joe Biden for her massive loss to now President Donald Trump.

During an interview published Wednesday, The Atlantic’s Tim Alberta pressed Shapiro on Harris’ description of him as arrogant, domineering, and obsessed with vice presidential perks during the vetting process. 

“She wrote that in her book?” Shapiro exclaimed. “That’s complete and utter bulls**t. I can tell you that her accounts are just blatant lies.”

Gov. Shapiro was among several candidates Harris was examining as potential VP, alongside former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Harris decided against Buttigieg simply because he was gay, describing him as “too big of a risk.” 

“We were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man,” Harris wrote in her book. “Part of me wanted to say, ‘Screw it, let’s just do it.’ But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk.”

DONALD TRUMP JOSH SHAPIRO KAMALA HARRIS TIM WALZ

Harris wrote that Gov. Shapiro was someone who would likely want to be “in the room for every decision,” and someone with political ambitions of his own. She said Shapiro often hijacked conversations, and he had to be frequently reminded that he wouldn’t have equal power. Speculation has grown that she wanted someone more moldable to be her running mate, someone who wouldn't outshine her. 

That led her to choose Tim Walz.

Alberta said Gov. Shapiro’s reaction shifted consistently between outrage and exasperation while he was read lines fromt he former VP's book.

When asked if he felt "betrayed," Shapiro replied, “I mean, she’s trying to sell books and cover her a**," before saying, “I shouldn’t say ‘cover her a**.’ I think that’s not appropriate.”

